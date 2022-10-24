What are the five best healthy diets to lose weight

Being overweight is associated with a higher consumption of foods rich in fat; but also to a decrease in physical activity (Getty)

The world faces a epidemic of obesitya disease that has tripled since 1975. More than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 and over have overweight. Among them, more than 650 million are obese. The disorder is usually caused by an increase in food consumption high-calorie foods that are high in fat; and for him decrease in physical activity. But it is possible to lose kilos in a healthy and sustained way. From scientific research, it has been shown that be banned absolutely some products it does not work because the brain you want them more.

if you want lose some kilos, and there is a determination to adopt Healthy habits and lasting, according to the specialist in nutrition of the Cleveland Clinic from United States, Andrea Dunn, “the best diet is the one that each person can follow. There is no diet that suits needspersonalities, lifestyles or food preferences from around the world”.

Fad diets have been around forever, and most come and go for one reason: they don’t work long-term. They produce a rebound effect: the person gains kilos again. Sometimes he even gains more kilos than he had lost. If you want to lose weight and keep it off, Dunn recommended starting with a science-backed eating plan.

“The first piece of advice if you want to lose the kilos that were increased during the pandemic is programming,” said the medical specialist. Marianela Ackerman, member of the Obesity group of the Argentine Society of Nutrition-. Must schedule meal times and training schedules, plan menus and use the time to cook healthier. Programming is key do not depend on the will. Because if we leave everything to the will, it is more difficult. For example, if a person comes home from work and is tired and finds that he has unwashed vegetables, he is more likely to pick up the phone and order fast food.”

In the Mediterranean diet, the consumption of seasonal fruits and vegetables, fish and olive oil predominates (Archive)

Mediterranean diet

Technically it is not a diet, the Cleveland Clinic specialist clarified. “It’s more of a lifestyle.” It is based on the typical eating habits of the Mediterranean area in Europe. This plan is largely based on vegetarian food.

To adopt the Mediterranean diet, you should increase consumption many vegetables, and legumes, such as lentils, peas, chickpeas and beans. It’s recommended eat fish and shellfish a couple of times a week instead of red meat. Also eat fruit for a sweet treat or dried fruit for a snack. Olive oil should be used as the main fat. There are already scientific studies that show that The Mediterranean diet reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke and helps to lose weight.

The moderate protein plan allows meat consumption (Getty)

Moderate protein plan

Although it could also be described as a plan of moderate carbs. This plan emphasizes whole grains and produce and limit processed foods and added sugar. But allows more animal protein for carnivores at heart.

With the moderate-protein diet, you need to consider the ratio of carbohydrates to protein and fat, which are the main types of macronutrients in food. 30% of daily calories should come from protein. 30% fat and 40% carbohydrates. This plan has benefits: for many people, a more protein diet decreases hunger and helps reduce overweight.

This proposal is a great option for people who get excited about doing spreadsheets or using an app that allows them to keep track of everything they eat.

The DASH diet also helps lower high cholesterol (Edwin Remsberg, University of Maryland)

DASH diet

It is short for “Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension”. It is a diet that began as a research plan to curb high blood pressure. “This style of eating can also help lower cholesterol and lose weight,” Dunn pointed out.

The DASH plan breaks down the number of servings a person should consume from each food group. It has already been shown that although the DASH plan helps reduce blood pressure, it is also even better at reducing the level of altered cholesterol. This diet is perfect for the person who plans meals around food groups and doesn’t want to keep track of calories.

In the volumetric diet, vegetable soups are included before meals (Getty)

volumetric diet

This diet is based on the volume of meals. It allows you to consume more vegetables, fruits and vegetable products with a high content of fiber and water. It was developed by researchers at Pennsylvania State University, and The meals on this diet are designed to keep you feeling full longer and maximize each calorie consumed. Servings of leafy green vegetables and sweet fruits can be doubled, as long as other high-calorie foods are substituted.

This proposal “is designed so that the person does not feel deprived because they are eating foods rich in volume that will keep them full,” said Stefani Sassos, a registered dietitian at the Good Housekeeping Institute of the United States. Are included fresh fruits (unprocessed varieties), fresh and frozen vegetables, whole grains, such as brown rice, buckwheat, quinoa, barley, beans and legumes, lean fish and skinless chicken, and plenty of water.

The Nordic diet favors oil made from canola (UGR discloses)

nordic diet

This plan uses recipes with a high content of seasonal vegetables and fresh fruits. It has been practiced for years in the countries of northern Europe: Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Finland. It is characterized by promoting the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, wild berries, legumes, fatty fish and eggs. Also try to reduce the consumption of meat and advises completely eliminating fatty, processed and sweet foods.

Unlike the Mediterranean diet, olive oil is replaced by canola oil in the nordic diet, as it’s also extremely low in saturated fat, higher in monounsaturated fats (the good ones), and contains heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, Sassos explained. The Nordic diet can help reduce cholesterol, blood pressure and inflammation, in addition to reducing the future risk of cardiovascular diseases, while helping to lose weight over time.

Each plan can be adapted to each person and to consider their tastes. It is recommended to avoid the banning of entire food groups. Also avoid diets that promise rapid weight loss. It is recommended to consult a nutrition professional or a doctor specialized in nutrition.

