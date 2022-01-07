What are the forecasts on Dogecoin after this first week of the year?
The Dogecoin price is from early January 2021 it started trading at $ 0.007 from January and reached an all-time high of $ 0.7605 in May. Since then, however, it has lost over 70% of its value and closed trading at $ 0.1705 at the end of 2021. Despite everything, the DOGE closed the year in positive territory compared to the price at the beginning of the year.
It should be remembered that Dogecoin has not always followed Bitcoin’s bull run. It has been greatly influenced by external factors, especially via social media by the so-called opinion leaders and influencers, who have strongly contributed to the increase in the value of the Dogecoin. For example, the tweets of Elon Musk and Snoop Dog, have brought a strong impact on the growth of the DOGE community. At present, the meme coin boasts a huge following on Twitter and Reddit.
Will there be the same trend in 2022 as the previous one?
2022 will likely have a greater impact on Dogecoin growth, thanks to institutional adoption and acceptance by retailers as a payment method. Please note that Tesla recently proposed to accept DOGE as an alternative payment method.
Investors such as Mark Cuban (owner of the NBA Dallas Mavericks team) have invested heavily in Dogecoin, and for a few months he has stated that the company accepts Dogecoins for the purchase of tickets and merchandise.
Techno-graphic analysis and Dogecoin 2022 forecasts
The techno-graphic point of view absolutely does not coincide with the fundamental perspectives previously introduced. But it’s only a short-term problem.
According to experts, in the short term the price of Dogecoin should continue to decline and a reach in the demand area of $ 0.062 / $ 0.077 should not be underestimated. In the medium term, however, the DOGE should appreciate not a little and the experts set as a target for the first quarter $ 0.2334, however first it must overcome the difficult obstacle of the current demand area (0.1365 / 0.1783 $).
