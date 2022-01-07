What are the forecasts on Dogecoin after this first week of the year?

The Dogecoin price is from early January 2021 it started trading at $ 0.007 from January and reached an all-time high of $ 0.7605 in May. Since then, however, it has lost over 70% of its value and closed trading at $ 0.1705 at the end of 2021. Despite everything, the DOGE closed the year in positive territory compared to the price at the beginning of the year.

It should be remembered that Dogecoin has not always followed Bitcoin’s bull run. It has been greatly influenced by external factors, especially via social media by the so-called opinion leaders and influencers, who have strongly contributed to the increase in the value of the Dogecoin. For example, the tweets of Elon Musk and Snoop Dog, have brought a strong impact on the growth of the DOGE community. At present, the meme coin boasts a huge following on Twitter and Reddit.