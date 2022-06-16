What are the Grease actors doing after 44 years

44 years ago, Vaseline came out in theatersand is currently one of the most emblematic films in the world of cinematography, it is also the musical most iconic in the industry.

greaseas it is originally titled in the United States, is set in the 1950s, and narrates a love story Between Danny and Sandy, leather jackets, harmless high school feuds, and summer nights, he got be a blockbuster.

Soon we will tell you what has happened with the actors of Vaseline and how they look today since they were seen on screens in 1978.

John Travolta

Since 2010, Travolta has been a participant in action thriller moviesHe even returned to television in 2016 to be part of the cast of the series american crime story, called The People v. OJ Simpson, in which she played the role of Robert Shapiro.

During that same year, Travolta participated in two films: the valley of revenge Y I am revengewhich received negative reviewsas well as Gottifrom 2018, was poorly received by the cinephile society, apart from the fact that it was his last performance by his wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 from cancer.







Olivia Newton-John

Hailing from Australia, Olivia battles the breast cancer with metastases at the base of her spine in stage four, for the third time, however, the actress confirms that she does not prefer to conceive her illness as a struggle, since she does not like the idea of a war in his body.

In 1996 she began a romantic relationship with Patrick McDermott, a photographer of Korean descent, however, mysteriously disappeared on his boat in 2005 and was considered dead four years later. However, in 2016, Olivia discovered that Patrick was still alive in Mexico, and had disappeared because he had to an amount of 30 thousand dollars.

Finally Olivia chose to marry John Easterling, and currently she hardly appears on screen, since she is dedicated to lecturing on cancer.







jeff conaway

After his success in VaselineJeff was the protagonist of television series such as Happy Days Y Cabthe latter being the one he left after his third season due to health problems. And after battling a series of abuse sentences for years, she returned to screens through two seasons of Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drewin 2009. However, Conaway passed away in 2011 due to various causes, including pneumonia.







stockard channing

After his days in VaselineStockard continued to participate in strong female characterssuch as a car thief in Sweet Revengefrom 1976, including a stunt double in the film Silent Victory 1979, and played the role of the first lady in the television series The West Wing.

After what The West Wing ended in 2006, Channing he dedicated himself to the theater and has performed in off-Broadway and on-Broadway productions, so won a Tony nomination for the best performance.







Didi Conn

After being part of the cast of greaseDidi had a son in 1992 with composer David Shire, with whom got married two years later. However, after she diagnosed autism her little boy, she began advocating for the cause and was named a spokesperson for Autism Speaks in 2008.

And in 2016, Conn made a cameo appearance in Grease: Live by Foxwhich starred Julianne Hough, and Vanessa Hudgens, in such a way that Didi became the only actress to appear in all three films of Vaseline.







