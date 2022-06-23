what are the greatest qualities of Cancer?

Passionate, creative but also very emotional… What are the biggest qualities of Cancer ? Born between June 21 and July 22, this water sign is ruled by the Moon, which makes it an extremely intuitive and connected to their emotions. Cancer is often seen as the capricious child of the Zodiac, demanding complete loyalty from loved ones as well as complete attention. But Cancer himself is extremely loyal and will follow his loved ones to the ends of the earth. Very sensitive, we can sometimes wonder if Cancer reads our thoughts. However, this one may have a penchant for the dramaasking for the attention to be constantly on him… He is the type to proudly show his emotions, just take a look at some famous Cancerians: Lana Del Rey, Lady Diana, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez or Lindsay Lohan…

Cancer is very intuitive

Like all water signs, Cancer has a highly developed intuition. No need to lie to him, he usually knows what’s going on. But this super power can sometimes harm them and make them totally paranoid, always trying to find out who is lying to them.

Cancer is faithful

Cancer is one of the signs that is most loyal… provided you have his confidence, something that is not easy to obtain. Otherwise, don’t bother counting on it. But when he is loyal, he will expect the same in return from his partner. If you are looking fora partner who knows how to be particularly romantic, then Cancer may be ideal for you. Be careful though, it can quickly pass the limit of romanticism and become sticky…

Cancer is sentimental

If there’s one thing Cancer has a hard time letting go of, it’s the past. Whether it’s events or people, Cancer will often have the same friends since kindergarten, live in the town they grew up in – or not far away – and, yes, surely have a whole bunch of exes. in his immediate surroundings. But if you bring a Cancer into your life, you too will surely be part of theirs forever: they will never forget your birthday, check on your family and when you meet again, you will always feel like left you the day before.

Cancer is charming

Since Cancer is ruled by the Moon, their moods will vary according to its phases. He can be passionate, adventurous, a particularly charming person that everyone will want to have around. But he can also change his mood quickly and will not hesitate to manipulate the people who have let him down and will pose as the victim to be taken care of and given the attention he deserves. he thinks is due to him.

