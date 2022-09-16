What are the hormones of happiness and how can they be generated naturally?

Surely you have heard of the “hormones of happiness”, and although it is true that in the scientific field they are not exactly known as such, they receive this nickname because they are related to the sensations of well-being such as joy, love and pleasure, and they have to do with the creation of affective ties. This effect is achieved because these neurochemicals directly affect the “reward center” of the brain, located at the base of the ganglion.

These hormones are four chemicals called serotonin, oxytocin, dopamine and endorphins. All of them play a fundamental role in the state of mind, since they are responsible for stimulating, regulating and controlling the functions of various tissues and organs. In addition, they are present when you find yourself in situations that make you feel good.

The most interesting thing is that anyone can carry out different activities, all of them very simple and immediate, to promote its natural production and maintain a better mood and a state of well-being.

Serotonin influences mood, regulates sleep, appetite and blood pressure, and has to do with the sensations of pleasure. Its functions as a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system include the inhibition of negative feelings and emotions such as anger and aggression. In addition, it affects mood and sexual desire, and influences the regulation of body temperature, blood pressure, ability to rest and appetite.

When its levels in the body are low, depression and anxiety can occur, while at optimal levels it helps promote happiness and maintain general well-being.

How to produce serotonin naturally

– Sunbathe for about 15 minutes a day, preferably before 11:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m., when there is less radiation. Sunlight helps synthesize vitamin D, which is important for the brain to produce this neurotransmitter.

– Consume foods rich in tryptophan, an essential amino acid that is involved in the synthesis of serotonin, such as milk, dark chocolate, chicken, turkey, salmon, tuna, sardines, eggs, bananas, avocados, pineapples, plums, spinach, carrots, celery, broccoli, nuts, whole grains, seeds and legumes.

– Do exercise. Being in motion, the body generates chemical reactions that promote the production of tryptophan and serotonin. And it’s even better if you do it in a place surrounded by nature, like a park or forest, or on the beach.

In addition to being a hormone, oxytocin it is a neurotransmitter involved in behaviors related to trust, altruism, generosity, bonding, caring for others, empathy, and compassion.

It also has a fundamental role in maternal behavior – it is present during childbirth and in the production of breast milk – and sexual behavior – it occurs during orgasms, to contract the muscle fibers that allow ejaculation or uterine contractions – in behaviors aggression and fear regulation.

It is released especially when experienced pleasure, sexual desire or when women give birth. That is why it is known as the “love hormone”.

How to produce oxytocin naturally

– Embrace those who are important to you. Oxytocin triggers a reward system every time you make physical contact with someone significant, be it your family, partner, friends or your pet.

– Practice sex regularly, because during the sexual act, especially in orgasm, oxytocin is released, which gives you a feeling of pleasure, well-being and closeness with the other person.

– Activate your body, because in addition to serotonin, when you exercise and move, your body produces oxytocin. That’s why you feel so good after training or just going for a walk.

The dopamine is associated with happiness, motivation, productivity, and the ability to concentrate and learn new things. Its main functions in the body are to provide mental energy, improve attention and control impulses, as well as obtain motivation and determination to act.

It is the neurotransmitter that is responsible for motivating you in difficult times under a promise of “reward”, since, when visualizing a goal, its production increases so that the feeling of achievement that you will have when you reach it drives you to achieve it.

Dopamine deficiency causes reactions such as fatigue, dizziness, cravings for sweets and coffee, weight gain, attention problems, decreased sexual desire, and problems with impulse control. Low levels of this neurotransmitter can also cause the onset of Parkinson’s.

How to produce dopamine naturally

– For its production amino acids are required, so your diet should be rich in proteins such as meat, fish, legumes and legumes. Also try to consume foods such as bananas, eggs, soy and grains.

– Set short-term goals and objectives, so you always stay motivated and dopamine gives you the determination you need to achieve your goals.

– As with other hormones, physical activity helps a lot to increase the production of dopamine. In this case, the most recommended exercises are anaerobic, that is, those that require strength and greater muscular effort.

Endorphins are like a “drug” that the body produces naturally and have an effect similar to that given by opioid substances (opium, morphine, heroin). These molecules work as neurotransmitters and are what allow you to enjoy life and pleasant situations.

This pleasure not only refers to that related to sex, but to any situation that triggers pleasant sensationssuch as eating, hugging someone, admiring a beautiful landscape, being in contact with nature, listening to music, dancing, petting your dog or cat, hearing kind words addressed to you, etc.

In addition, endorphins help reduce pain and overcome personal crises more easily without too many emotional scars, that is, they help you to be resilient. Its deficiency prevents you from enjoying everything that produces pleasure and well-being and makes you more susceptible to falling into depressive states in the face of adversity.

How to produce endorphins naturally

– The nerves of the skin can release endorphins; that’s why massages, caresses, sexual activity, a hot shower, a steam bath or sunbathing help you increase its production and make you feel good.

– Activities such as yoga, reiki, meditation, any type of physical activity and the practice of breathing exercises help to promote its production.

– Carry out pleasurable activities: reading, listening to music, dancing, singing, traveling, sunbathing, walking through nature, eating something you like, kissing, hugging, caressing… Any activity that you like will make your body secrete these hormones .

– Have fun and laugh out loud. This is one of the best ways to get an extra dose of endorphins.

Content courtesy of Harmonía.la

Cover image: Science photo library