What are the hot names on WallStreetBets today?

At the beginning of the day on Wednesday, the title of the manufacturer of electric vehicles Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to be the most talked about on Reddit’s r / WallStreetBets forum.

What happened

Tesla has found the highest degree of interest at the forum with 509 mentions, followed by the fund traded on the stock exchange SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) with 363 mentions, as Quiver Quantitative data shows.

Chip makers Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) e Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) are in third and fourth place, having achieved 233 and 174 mentions respectively.

Because it is important

Shares of Tesla, Nvidia and AMD fell back alongside other tech stocks on Tuesday following a rise in U.S. government bond yields for the second consecutive day.

Meanwhile AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) said that as part of its partnership with Nvidia, it will offer all of its current and new 5G customers a six-month free trial of Nvidia GeForce Now.

Advanced Micro Devices is seeing huge interest on the forum after the chipmaker unveiled 30 new products, including its 2022 line of Ryzen and Radeon graphics processors, during a live streaming event as part of its CES 2022 presentation. .

Price movement

Tesla shares ended Tuesday’s regular session down 4.2% to $ 1,149.59, and in the after-hours session, they fell further 0.8% to $ 1,140.05.