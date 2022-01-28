what are the key levels now?

Bitcoin (BTC) may still drop to $ 29,000 or even lower, but the market structure appears “healthier” than it did a week ago, recent research concludes.

In a new market report on Friday, analysts from the Decentrader trading suite said that BTC’s price action is finally showing. “green shoots of optimism“.

Eyes on BTC’s “short-term relief bounce”

After a difficult week in which BTC / USD fell to just under $ 33,000, market analysis is focusing on the likely outcomes of the swing behavior seen in the past few days.

For Decentrader there is now reason to be cautiously optimistic, even though there was none just a week ago.

“We believe the current shift in the derivatives landscape and this extremely negative sentiment environment increase the potential for at least one short-term relief bounce.“summarized the analysts.

The reason lies in factors that previously did not completely “reset” as the price action declined, most notably the structure of derivatives markets. These include declining open interest to less speculative levels, along with deep negative funding rates.

As explained by Cointelegraph, negative rates correspond to general market sentiment that predicts impending losses – often the perfect conditions for an upward price shift.

“We are now also starting to see major buyers enter, which is driving a potential longer-term trend shift from bearish to bullish.“added Decentrader regarding further positive pressure on BTC’s available supply.

Sales in general, while not characteristic of bull markets, suggest that those behind them are making losses.

Bitcoin futures open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

A return of $ 29,000 is considered unlikely

Moving forward, the support outlook is a rebound zone at $ 29,650, something that would only come into play if several other areas above $ 30,000 were breached.

Up there is resistance between $ 38,850 and $ 39,700, Decentrader argues, followed by a significant “gap” at $ 47,900 and then $ 53,400.

“Support remains at $ 32,700 for now, although it could be said that this level has already been reached with Monday’s wick, which only broke $ 300 above that level.“reads the report.

“Above this level, the next support is just below $ 30,000 at $ 29,650, leaving the door open for a potential cash draw below $ 30,000.”

Sentiment, in line with the funding rate, continues to remain in “extreme fear”, as per Crypto Fear & Greed Index: in terms of length, it now competes with the bear market of 2018 and with the collapse of March 2020, which occurred in following the coronavirus outbreak.