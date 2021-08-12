News

what are the levels of support to observe? From CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin in the red by 4%: what are the support levels to observe?

Bitcoin (BTC) lost its appetite for further gains on Thursday: BTC’s price action slipped to levels below $ 45,000.

Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView BTC price approaches $ 44,000 Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD tested $ 44,200 on Thursday, posting a 4% loss in 24 hours.

The pair spent the previous day seeking new local highs near $ 47,000, but the strong resistance at this level eventually prevailed, and the volume did not support the bulls’ attack.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

