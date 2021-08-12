News

what are the levels of support to observe?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Bitcoin (BTC) lost its appetite for further gains on Thursday: BTC’s price action slipped to levels below $ 45,000.

BTC / USD hourly chart (Bitstamp)
BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

The price of BTC is approaching $ 44,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD tested $ 44,200 on Thursday, posting a 4% loss in 24 hours.

The pair spent the previous day seeking new local highs near $ 47,000, but the strong resistance at this level eventually prevailed, and the volume did not support the bulls’ attack.

Slight weakness on the recent breakout, suggesting a potential exhaustion of the upside,he warned yesterday Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe.

In his latest YouTube update, van de Poppe assessed the odds of a more substantial correction for Bitcoin.

At the moment, I believe the majority are expecting a rise to $ 48,000 before the reversal,He commented, echoing Wednesday’s forecasts.

“Either we pass them smoothly and continue towards $ 55,000, or we don’t touch them and reverse from here towards $ 40,000, perhaps a little below.”

On the large exchange Binance, buyer support is thin above $ 42,000, with a sizable sell wall still in place at $ 47,000.

Buy and Sell Levels in BTC / USDT (Binance), 12 August
Buy and Sell Levels in BTC / USDT (Binance), 12 August. Source: Material Indicators / Twitter

Golden cross still in play

Meanwhile, Thursday’s modest decline wasn’t enough to avert a potentially bullish event on Friday’s daily chart: the golden cross.

Related: Traders are hoping for a new alt-season now that Bitcoin has turned $ 45,000 into support

How reported from analyst and trader Rekt Capital, the traditionally positive golden cross is still on track to occur on Friday. This event sees the 50-day moving average cross the 200-day moving average upwards.

This drop in BTC is not enough to postpone the upcoming Golden Cross,“He tweeted, adding that BTC / USD should hedge $ 45,200 as support to maintain its”bullish trend.

Some golden crosses, however, were followed by price corrections.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

486
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
476
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
444
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
401
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
388
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
363
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
353
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
342
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
335
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
334
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
To Top