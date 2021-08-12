what are the levels of support to observe?

Bitcoin (BTC) lost its appetite for further gains on Thursday: BTC’s price action slipped to levels below $ 45,000.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

The price of BTC is approaching $ 44,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD tested $ 44,200 on Thursday, posting a 4% loss in 24 hours.

The pair spent the previous day seeking new local highs near $ 47,000, but the strong resistance at this level eventually prevailed, and the volume did not support the bulls’ attack.

“Slight weakness on the recent breakout, suggesting a potential exhaustion of the upside,” he warned yesterday Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe.

In his latest YouTube update, van de Poppe assessed the odds of a more substantial correction for Bitcoin.

“At the moment, I believe the majority are expecting a rise to $ 48,000 before the reversal,He commented, echoing Wednesday’s forecasts.

“Either we pass them smoothly and continue towards $ 55,000, or we don’t touch them and reverse from here towards $ 40,000, perhaps a little below.”

On the large exchange Binance, buyer support is thin above $ 42,000, with a sizable sell wall still in place at $ 47,000.

Buy and Sell Levels in BTC / USDT (Binance), 12 August. Source: Material Indicators / Twitter

Golden cross still in play

Meanwhile, Thursday’s modest decline wasn’t enough to avert a potentially bullish event on Friday’s daily chart: the golden cross.

How reported from analyst and trader Rekt Capital, the traditionally positive golden cross is still on track to occur on Friday. This event sees the 50-day moving average cross the 200-day moving average upwards.

“This drop in BTC is not enough to postpone the upcoming Golden Cross,“He tweeted, adding that BTC / USD should hedge $ 45,200 as support to maintain its”bullish trend.“

Some golden crosses, however, were followed by price corrections.