What are the links between the FM Case and the Miky López network?

The Public ministry ensures in the request for a coercive measure of the FM case that Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada (El Gordo and/or Único), along with relatives, is linked to other criminal organizations of which the accused Miguel Arturo López Florencia (miky lopez), Jose Alejandro de La Cruz Morales (Omar La Mona) and Humberto Alejandro Concepción Andrade (Alex Careta).

According to the accusation, the defendant Pérez Tejada, during the coordination of his criminal activities for the introduction of large sums of hidden money into the country, created a whole network of people who helped him place the illicit money that entered Dominican territory through various channels. .

The Public ministry indicates that Pérez Tejada, together with those investigated: Juan Isidro Pérez de La Rosa and Anabel Altagracia Sánchez Santana, who turned out to be his father and wife, respectively, created the company name Único Autodetailing, “through which he mobilized large amounts of money in US dollars and in Dominican pesos.

“This business is dedicated to “tuning” (repair and modification of old cars) and to provide washing and maintenance services for high-end cars, which is being used as a front to mobilize large sums of money and even in that place it received members of the aforementioned criminal organization to give them the money that entered hidden in loudspeakers from the United States, ”indicates the Public ministry.

miky lopez

In the coercive measure request of the FM case it is established that Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada and several members of his family maintain a relationship with elements that have been linked to money laundering and drug trafficking in the country, as is the case of the López Pilarte brothers, “who on several occasions visited the facilities of the commercial entity Único Autodetailing, in the city of Santiago”.

“The Public ministry had access to the preliminary report of the financial information of Mr. Miguel Arturo López Pilarte, dated December 18, 2020, in said document there is information regarding the investigated Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada and his wife Anabel Altagracia Sánchez Santana, specifically information that evidences the link that these have with the criminal network of the named miky lopezthe report on page 29 specifically in sections 66 and 67 appear two transactions dated October 3, 2017 for a mortgage loan in the name of the named Juan Gabriel Pérez or Anabel Sánchez”, he refers.

falcon case

The Public ministry assures that during the investigations carried out to verify the origin of the assets of the defendant Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada (a) El Gordo, he obtained data linking one of his vehicles with activities of the criminal group led by the named José Alejandro de la Cruz Morales (Omar La Mona), who is currently in preventive detention for acts related to drug trafficking and money laundering.

It maintains that these facts are collected in a newspaper of national circulation dated June 29, 2013, where it is established that “the National Police announced the capture of four people, one of whom shot dead two men in the moment when they carried out a drug transaction on the road that leads to Santo Cerro, in La Vega, on the night of June 18.”

The aforementioned press article establishes that the police report stated at that time that it was Rafael Antonio Sánchez Brito (El Rubio or El Mortal), a resident of Jarabacoa, the man who shot Maireni González Salvador and Cecilio Eusebio Suero (El Muerto), causing injuries in different parts, which later caused their death.

“According to the testimony of José Alberto Pujols López (survivor), at that time the four subjects acted on behalf of the named José Alejandro de la Cruz Morales (Omar) and another person whom he only identified by the nickname of Johnny”, indicates .

It also states that “the vehicle in which the people who died as a result of the bullet wounds were at that time owned by the defendant Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada (a) El Gordo, which can be confirmed by JUDGMENT TC/0090/15.”

Alex Mask

In the coercive measure request, the Public ministry links Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada with drug trafficker Humberto Alejandro Concepción Andrade (Alex Careta).

“One aspect to highlight about the accused Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada (a) El Gordo, is that he is linked to people who have been investigated and convicted in foreign waters, specifically in Puerto Rico, for matters related to drug trafficking and money laundering. This is the case of the named Humberto Alejandro Concepción Andrade, of North American nationality, and the Dominican Aimee Anyolina Monegro Polanco, wife of the latter, who holds dual Dominican and American nationality”, he assures.

The document indicates that the now convicted Humberto Alejandro Concepción Andrade, served as the head of a drug trafficking organization that from the Dominican Republic and using dozens of federal employees and various companies that operated at the Luis Muñoz Marín airport, on the neighboring island of Puerto Rich, he transported million-dollar shipments of cocaine to American cities for several years.

“At the beginning of the investigation regarding the defendant Pérez Tejada, it is observed that he is part of the company name AASI Eventos Únicos SRL RNC: 131506313 in which the percentage of participation is divided as follows, of which they were part with a share of significant participation of the named Humberto Alejandro Concepción Andrade, and Aimee Anyolina Monegro Polanco”, explains the Public ministry.

The authorities detail that according to the statutes of the commercial entity AASI Eventos Únicos SRL, its corporate purpose consisted of musical activities, artistic presentations, management of artists, among other aspects.

“According to the minutes of the constitutive general assembly dated October 11, 2016, in said commercial entity Pérez Tejada exercised the functions of secretary of said entity while the drug trafficker Humberto Alejandro Concepción Andrade, served as president and his sentimental partner named Aimee Anyolina Monegro Polanco acted as a partner”, she assures.

involved FM case

The authorities identified the seven people accused of money laundering from drug trafficking and arrested as part of Operation FM.

They are: Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada (alleged ringleader), Anabel Altagracia Sánchez Santana, Juan Isidro Pérez de la Rosa, Rolando Miguel Reyes Javier, Dyna Madison Noguera Polanco, Ramluis Mejía Azcona and Gladis Sofía Azcona de la Cruz.