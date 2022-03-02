What are the lumps in the neck and armpits after the third dose?

The coronavirus vaccines they are like the virus itself: they affect each person in a different way, without knowing why some have more lasting sequelae and others are not even aware that they have had it.

The effects of the first and second doses of vaccine were as follows: it did not matter if you had been vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, or Janssen, that you were young or old or that you had previous pathologies: you could have or not have adverse effects. There were people who had malaise and some fatigue and a few fevers.

Sore area and other effects

And almost all, pain in the area where the punctures were received.

Other mild effects include headache, muscle aches and, in more extreme cases – and less common – nausea and chills.

rare cases

In very rare cases, the second vaccine can cause transverse myelitis, which is a swelling of both sides of a section of the spinal cord. It is a neurological disorder that damages the insulating material that covers nerve cell fibers (myelin).

It is also rare to suffer paresthesia after that second puncture, which consists of that tingling, numbness or itching sensation that can occur after staying in a bad position for a while.

After the third vaccination

In the case of the third vaccines, approximately 8% of the people who take it are reporting a strange side effect: the appearance of lumps, nodules, or lymphadenopathy in the armpits and sometimes in the neck. These lumps do not pose a risk but they alarm the people to whom they appear, who may also experience some discomfort or very slight pain as a result of inflammation in the armpits and neck. However, these are temporary sequelae and the inflammation usually disappears after a few days.