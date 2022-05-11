Cardiac arrhythmias are a complex of alterations in rhythm and heart rate which may consist in a variation of the frequency and therefore in an increase (tachycardia) or a decrease (bradycardia), or in a variation of the regularity of the rhythm as in extrasystoles up to fibrillations . By virtue of these conditions, a set of symptoms can derive from the heart-pounding “sensation of the heart in the throat” to cardiac arrest. But let us investigate the causes of these problems, concerning the cardio-circulatory system.

Possible causes

Arrhythmias can be primitive, that is, deriving from alterations of the natural pacemakers of the heart, that is, those points of origin of the heartbeat such as the sinoatrial node and the propagation pathways of this wonderful electrical stimulus that represents the origin of our life. But often they are the secondary effect of other pathologies such as: asthma, bronchitis, thyroid disease, gastrointestinal diseases, fever, abuse of coffee or some stimulant drugs. For example, those diuretics could alter the electrolyte picture. Then, we have: drug abuse, alcohol, smoking or endocrinological disorders, such as hyperthyroidism, ischemic heart disease and some cancers.

Indicate, what are the main causes of cardiac arrhythmias, we come to what are the most common symptoms that characterize them. Well, these can vary according to the type of arrhythmia. The typical ones of bradycardia are: tiredness, dizziness, fainting. Those who generally help in case of tachycardia usually manifest themselves in the form of: dizziness, breathlessness, sudden weakness, palpitations, dizziness. The symptoms of extrasystoles, on the other hand, can be: perception of one’s heartbeat, heart in the throat, palpitations, sense of emptiness in the chest.

What are the main causes of cardiac arrhythmias, what are the symptoms and how to prevent them once diagnosed

Based on current knowledge, it can be said that there is no specific prevention for arrhythmias. It is therefore important to maintain the correct lifestyle and nutrition, which can help reduce the main cardiovascular risk factors. Then, fundamental are: abstention from smoking, alcohol and drugs and physical activity. For diagnostic purposes, however, it is necessary to carry out an electrocardiogram and obviously a consensual cardiological specialist consultation. On the other hand, the therapies to be adopted are not unique for all forms of arrhythmia.

In fact, very often the same lifestyle correction as well as the correction of the triggering cause can already be enough to restore the right rhythm and frequency of our heartbeat. Nevertheless, a specific pharmacological therapy can be prepared or it may be necessary to undertake more advanced pathways such as the cardiac Holter, the electrophysiological study that may lead to subsequent treatments such as the positioning of pacemakers, defibrillators or the treatment of some arrhythmias with ablation techniques. in radiofrequency. The reference cardiologist will obviously give the right advice.

Recommended reading

Pressure and stress and risks to the heart