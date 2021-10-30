What are the main emerging cryptocurrencies

Since the Bitcoin reached, on April 14, 2021, the historical value of 64,859 dollars, even the less experienced in financial issues have acknowledged the existence of cryptocurrencies, at least superficially.

Most of those who today know that virtual currencies exist still do not understand well how they work, but for sure today at least there are more people who know they exist.

However, most of them still only know Bitcoin, even if there are dozens of cryptocurrencies and, at least theoretically, anyone can create new ones. Among the many cryptocurrencies there are some considered “emerging“, but not because they are new, but because only recently have they begun to capture the interest of investors and, consequently, their value began to grow steadily.

This does not always mean, however, that these virtual currencies are a safe place to put your own savings. Here are some of these cryptocurrencies whose value has grown the most in recent months.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin it’s a cryptocurrency born from a meme. It may seem absurd, but it is: this virtual currency was born almost as a joke in 2013 and, for many years, remained almost unknown before entering the circle of emerging cryptocurrencies.

It officially did so on February 4, 2021, when Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, posted on Twitter his “endorsement“official against this currency causing a ‘soaring in its value which passed, in the space of a few weeks, from € 0.026 (February 3) to € 0.61 (May 8), and then stabilized at lower values, around € 0.25.

With a price equal to a quarter of a euro, the Dogecoin is still one cryptocurrency to invest in, given that a few euros are still enough to put a lot of it in the wallet and, in the worst case scenario, even with a sharp drop in its value, a large amount is not lost.

Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency born in August 2020, which evidently mocks Dogecoin (which was born from the meme of a Shiba Inu dog). Its creator is anonymous, but known as “Ryoshi”.

Shiba Inu is the classic example of emerging cryptocurrency thanks to the driving force of the rest of the crypto market: for the whole of 2020 it was practically worth zero, but at the end of October 2021 it touched the value of 0.000076 euros with a exponential growth.

The same reasoning would be made for Dogecoin on the opportunity to buy it, were it not that many investors suspect that behind this cryptocurrency there is a classic fraud “pump and dump“, that is” pump and deflate “: someone is artificially raising the value of the cryptocurrency to sell as much as possible, and then run away with the loot.

NEO / GAS

NEO is another emerging cryptocurrency, which however has a particular functioning: with the purchase of a NEO you also receive another crypto, of lower value and called GAS. In practice, the NEO blockchain has two tokens and the second, that is GAS, is used to pay the commissions of the blockchain by NEO.

Apart from this peculiarity (and we will not be discussing whether it is better to buy NEO or GAS), the good thing about NEO is that it is considered a cryptocurrency. quite reliable and still has an affordable price, despite the recent “rally“of all virtual currencies.

On January 1, a NEO was worth € 11.78, then it reached € 116 on May 7 and, at the end of October 2021, it stood at around € 38.

BAT

BAT is another emerging cryptocurrency, with a very interesting peculiarity: we can have it for free. BAT is in fact the cryptocurrency linked to Brave, a project-based Internet browser Chromium and very focused on privacy.

Brave, in practice, does not track user behavior and navigation and, therefore, does not allow personalized ads. However, it does offer the user the option of earn BAT if you look at the advertisements voluntarily.

BAT is recognized and traded on almost all major cryptocurrency exchanges and is currently valued at around 70 euro cents after hitting a high of 1.38 euros during the April-May 2021 rally.

Binance Coin

Binance is one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, along with Coinbase, and also has its own cryptocurrency: Binance Coin. It is based on a blockchain similar to that of Ethereum and does not provide for the possibility of mining.

He did register a Incredible value increase for the whole of 2021: on January 1 it was worth € 36.75, on May 10 it reached € 567.70 and at the end of October it stood at € 458. The strength, but also the weakness, of this cryptocurrency is all in the Binance exchange, one of the most used but also, recently, one of those most in the spotlight of the authorities.

In Italy, for example, the CONSOB (i.e. the authority that supervises activities on the stock exchange and on the financial markets) in July 2021 expressly prohibited Binance from providing investment services and activities in Italy. It can still, however, also be used by Italians to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.