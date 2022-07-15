What are the main weapons sent by the United States to Ukraine

The massive crater left by a Ukrainian attack on Kherson 0:42

(CNN Spanish) — From tanks to hypersonic missiles, from drones to thermobaric warheads and man-portable missile launchers, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has revealed a massive array of weapons engaged in the largest conflict Europe has seen since the early 20th century. Among the arsenals, the weapons systems sent by the United States and its allies to the Ukrainian forces also stand out.

Russian troops crossed the border on February 24. They did it with tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, MT-LB troop carriers, self-propelled guns and trucks, as photos and videos taken in those early days attest.

From the air, Su-34 bombers, among others, and helicopters have operated against the Ukrainian forces.

Russia has also used artillery and missiles to bombard Ukrainian cities and positions. Recently, Moscow said it had used a hypersonic missile, the first recorded use for this type of advanced weapon, and the use of thermobaric weapons has been reported.

Russia has also used Tochka-U ballistic missiles in the past, a model made in Soviet times that is also found in the arsenals of Ukraine and separatists in Donbas.

Ukraine, which gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, operates a lot of weapons similar or the same as Russia’s, such as T-80 tanks, Su-27 fighter-bombers, BMP-1 and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, among others.

The weapons sent by the United States and its allies

But the Ukrainian troops are also armed with Western systems. The most famous at the beginning of this conflict, due to their effectiveness, were the Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-aircraft missile launchers, provided by the United States, the NLAW, manufactured by the United Kingdom and Sweden, and the Panzerfaust 3, from Germany.

This is the M777 weapon system that the US donated to Ukraine to defend itself 1:11

Ukraine also uses Turkish-made Bayraktar drones and American Switchblades.

And in recent times it has received and used two advanced artillery systems from the United States: the M777 howitzers and the HIMARS multiple launch missile system.

France has also supplied its Caesar long-range howitzers, which are already being used in the conflict, and Ukraine is expected to deploy German Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers and UK M270 rocket launchers (MLRS) in the near future.

The huge gap between the armies of Ukraine and Russia

The imbalance between both armed forces, although they share a lot of material, is notable. One need only look at the amount of money the two nations spend on defense to see the gap. Ukraine spent $4.7 billion in 2021, just over a tenth of the $45.8 billion spent by nuclear-armed Russia, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) report “The Military Balance” released last week. pass.

While the Russian government launched a campaign to modernize its armed forces in 2008, after a brief war with Georgia exposed equipment shortfalls, Ukraine’s weaponry remains largely Soviet-era.

Russia also has 900,000 active troops and two million in reserves, while Ukraine has 196,000 and 900,000 reservists.

In ground forces alone, Russia has twice the capacity, with 280,000 soldiers compared to Ukraine’s 125,600. And its air force is almost five times stronger, with 165,000 members compared to Ukraine’s 35,000.

But in terms of how many soldiers are in this particular operation, Yohann Michel, a research analyst who worked on the IISS report, said Russia had an estimated 200,000 troops in and around Ukraine.

As for fighter jets, armored vehicles, missiles, Russia generally has more of everything. For example, Russia has more than 15,857 armored fighting vehicles, compared to 3,309 in Ukraine.

It has more than 10 times as many planes: 1,391 versus Ukraine’s 128, and 821 helicopters versus Ukraine’s 55, if Navy planes are included.

And while Russia has 49 submarines, Ukraine has none, according to the IISS.