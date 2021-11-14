what are the measures (and how long will they last)











Holland And Austria are the first two European countries to restore the lockdown to face the fourth wave of Covid. In the Netherlands, the measures entered into force on Saturday 13 November, while in Austria they will start on Monday 15 November. All you need to know about the measures taken and the duration, especially for those who plan to travel to the two countries.

Netherlands in partial lockdown for three weeks: what it means

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced a three-week partial lockdown, which began on Saturday 13 November. Among the measures implemented:

closing of bars and restaurants at 8pm ;

; non-essential goods shops close at 6 pm;

sporting events without an audience ;

; widened the range of places where it will be necessary to show the Green pass;

smart working (to be avoided only if essential);

spacing of 5 meters in the workplace ;

; restrictions on capacity in cinemas and theaters;

maximum four 4 people to be accommodated in the house.

“The virus is everywhere”, underlined the Dutch premier, Mark Rutte. Then he stated that with the partial lockdown a “hard blow” will be dealt to the rise of the infections.



The restrictions will apply at least until Saturday 4th December. Takeaway will be allowed, no curfew. In addition, the government will immediately proceed with the administration of the third dose for over 80s.

Austria in lockdown, but only for the unvaccinated: the reason

The measures adopted by theAustria. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, in fact, announced that a lockdown for the unvaccinated. They will be able to leave the house exclusively for:

work;

essential services;

medical emergencies.

“We have to increase the vaccination rate: it is shamefully low. The situation is serious: we are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary ”, he declared.



Only 65% ​​of the Austrian population, in fact, it is fully vaccinated against Covid: according to the Guardian, it is one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.



