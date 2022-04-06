What are the most and least feminized specialties?

In the last call, the number of women applicants to the MIR experienced a further increase. Specifically, according to data from the Granada Medical Union, 66.1 percent of candidates were women; a percentage slightly higher than that of the 2021 call, when it stood at 64.7 percent. The feminization of the sector is an unstoppable fact and, in some specialties, the female presence far exceeds 70 percent. This is the case of the areas of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Allergology or Pediatrics.

Specifically, the percentage of presence of women in Obstetrics and Gynecology if it places at 85.1 by the way, more than four points compared to the previous call; on Pediatrics it is set at 83.7 percent, more than two points higher than in 2022; and Allergologywith 81.9 percent, almost two points more than in the 2021 call.

They also exceeded 70 percent feminization Hematology (75.4 percent); Pediatric Surgery (75.0 percent); Rheumatology (73.3 percent); Family and Community Medicine (71.9 percent) and Preventive medicine (70.1 percent).

Less feminized MIR specialties in 2021

However, compared to this representation of women in certain fields, other areas were notably far from the average percentage and do not exceed 50 percent. In this regard, they highlighted especially in the last call Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (31.3 percent); Clinical Pharmacology (36.8 percent); and heart surgery (38.1 percent).

Other specialties that did not reach the parity quota were Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology (44.4 percent); Cardiology (45.3 percent); and Neurosurgery (46.3 percent).

Predominance of men in the top MIR positions

Although women have stood out in the ‘top ten’ of the MIR 2022, in which the doctor Sofia Haselgruber has achieved the best grade, only one woman slipped into the top 10 places awarded in the last call. However, within the top 500 applicants, 52.4 percent were womenaccording to data compiled by Vicente Matas.

In addition to Haselgruber, Belen Rodriguez achieved the second best score in the current call for access to the FSE, while Beatrice Garcia he won the fourth.