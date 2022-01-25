What are the most anticipated films of 2022? Here is the complete list according to IMDb The most anticipated films of 2022 according to IMDb data

Here are the most anticipated films of 2022 according to data from IMDb, which enjoys almost 200 million monthly users, thanks to which it was able to compile this list.

Considering all the box office flops of 2020, 2021 went pretty well on the film front: “F9: The Fast Saga”, “No Time To Die”, “Dune” and the big winner of the year “Spider-Man: No Way Home”they were very helpful and rekindled the hopes of the spectators.

But now, for 2022, the bar of expectations has been raised: hoping for a full return to cinemas, the studios they are convinced that great franchise films will bring undecided viewers back to the cinema. And speaking of hits, IMDb – using data from its nearly 200 million monthly users – has compiled a list of the most anticipated films of 2022.

The Flash

The release of The Flash in 2022. A film stuck in development hell for years now, originally announced in 2014 as part of an extensive DC film series, “The Flash “starring Ezra Miller, is due in 2018. However, the film was in development limbo, until Andy Muschietti brought a breakthrough in 2020.

2022 will finally see The Flash hit theaters, and perhaps even more exciting is the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman for the first time since “Batman Returns “ by Tim Burton in 1992. The Flash, partly inspired by the Flashpoint comic, will explore the DC multi-universe, which justifies the return of Keaton’s Batman. Affleck’s masked executioner has also signed up to appear in the film.

Uncharted

With Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, Uncharted is another attempt to bring a video game to the big screen. Video game adaptations in movies have been a mixed bag (not always successful), which has taken shape in recent years. On the relatively successful side, there are films like “Detective Pikachu “ And “Sonic the Hedgehog “ while films like “Monster Hunter “ And “Assassin’s Creed” they did less well, both critically and commercially.

Based on the action-adventure games created by Naughty Dog, the film was in development for nearly a decade, before Holland and Wahlberg were finally cast for the roles of Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan, respectively. After parting ways with six other directors, Ruben Fleischer is finally bringing this long-awaited Indiana Jones-style treasure hunt to the big screen.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Back in the universe of superhero cinema, for the first time after the much maligned “Spider-Man 3 ″ released in 2007, Sam Raimi directs the sequel to Doctor Strange 2016 after original director Scott Derrickson left the project due to creative differences. After several Marvel Studios projects such as “Spiderman: No Way Home “,” WandaVision “ And “Loki”, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) to the big screen on a mystical journey to repair the multiverse.

One of the most interesting and anticipated things about the film, as confirmed by the first trailer, is that this is the first major Marvel Studios film whose plot and events will be directly influenced by Marvel Studios’ Disney + shows. This is another sign of confidence in the interconnectedness of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe on the Disney streaming platform.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Colin Trevorrow, director of Jurassic World, returns to the prehistoric world of the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park for the trequel Jurassic World: Dominion. Trevorrow’s return to directing has been a cause for celebration among fans of the franchise, particularly after the disappointing “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”.

However, Trevorrow’s track record has been particularly patchy lately. After being called to direct “Star Wars: Episode IX”, Trevorrow was removed from the project after an argument with Kathleen Kennedy, head of Lucasfilm. Trevorrow’s latest feature film, “The Book of Henry”was bombed at the time of its release and many critics mocked it as one of the worst films of 2017. Not much is known about the plot of Jurassic World: Dominion, aside from the welcome news that the original Jurassic Park stars (Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum) will return as their characters. In addition, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will join the cast.

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio reunite for an upcoming American dramatic western: Killers Of The Flower Moon. It is certainly one of the most anticipated films of 2022: based on the novel “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI “ by journalist David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon follows the investigation into the murders of Osage tribe members in the 1920s after the discovery of oil fields on their land.

Packaged by Apple TV + and Paramount Pictures, with an estimated budget of $ 200 million, anticipation is high for Scorsese’s follow-up to the epic drama. “The Irishman”.

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, it is the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 hit, due out in 2022. The film brings together Maverick (Cruise) and Iceman (Val Kilmer) to introduce a new generation of fighter pilots to the fray.

It remains to be seen whether this new entry has the right wings to fly as high as its predecessor, but more than 35 years after the original. “Top Gun” there will be room for a lot of nostalgia.

Thor: Love And Thunder

And here’s the second Marvel Studios movie on IMDb’s most anticipated list, Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo show, reunites the actor and Taika Waititi after the acclaimed 2017 game “Thor: Ragnarok ”.

The cast is joined by Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jamie Alexander and Natalie Portman who in the plot is destined to become a female version of the powerful god of thunder. With an appearance in the Guardians of the Galaxy, Waititi’s distinctive sense of humor and an unquestionably killer soundtrack, this film is bound to be another treat for MCU fans and casual viewers alike.

Scream

Screamthe fifth film in the long-running postmodern slasher series, is the first in the series not directed by Wes Craven, who tragically passed away in 2015. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the film brings back the stars of the series, including Courtney Cox. and David Arquette, introducing a new set of characters destined to be torn apart by the infamous Ghostface killer.

Whether this new installment in the series will revive interest in the franchise remains to be seen, but the decision to release the film in January, instead of a Halloween release in October, was certainly an unspoken choice.

The Batman

Directed by Matt Reeves and featuring a stellar cast including Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell, The Batman one of the most anticipated films of 2022 The storyline will explore Bruce Wayne during his early crime-fighting years as he confronts corruption and evil in Gotham City’s criminal dystopia.

A blast from the character’s past after Ben Affleck’s portrayal in “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” and Justice League (Zack Synder). Reeves promised a more raw and realistic take on the character, presumably bringing him closer to what Christopher Nolan did in his Dark Knight Trilogy.

Originally slated for 2021, production of the film was suspended in March 2020 in the midst of Covid-19 and did not resume production until May 2020, postponing the release date to 2022.