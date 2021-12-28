What are the most anticipated films of 2022? The ranking with Black Panther and two Tom Cruise

As fans ask for Tchalla’s recast, Black Panther Wakanda Forever has earned the top spot on the list of the most anticipated films of 2022, drawn up as every year by the well-known Fandango ticket pre-sales site.

The ranking, which you can also find in the summary image at the bottom of the article and published by the portal, sees the cinecomic of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the lead, but it doesn’t just include superheroes: in addition to Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) And The Batman, in fact, the top 10 of Fandango also ‘expects’ the dinosaurs of Jurassic World: Dominion and even a double ration of Tom Cruise.

Here is the complete top ten:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) The Batman Thor: Love & Thunder Jurassic World: Dominion Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Avatar 2 Aquaman and the lost kingdom Top Gun: Maverick Mission: Impossible 7

“Audiences are looking for unforgettable cinema experiences and 2022 promises to offer a host of new films that absolutely must be seen on the big screen.“, he has declared Erik Davis, editor-in-chief of Fandango. “From the return of some of the greatest characters ever like Spider-Man, Batman, Catwoman and Doctor Strange, to the return of memorable franchises like Black Panther, Top Gun, Mission: Impossible and Jurassic World, the new year will be filled with thrills and adventures. .“

In this regard, check out the new trailer for The Batman in 4K.