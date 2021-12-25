What are the most anticipated films of 2022

Let’s find out which are the most anticipated films of 2022 so as to satisfy the curiosity of those who can’t wait to return to the cinema.

Go to cinema it is always beautiful and charming at the same time. The beginning of the new year brings with it cinematic news eagerly awaited by those who love the big screen.

After the traditional Christmas cinepanettone many new features will follow one another.

Lovers of the genre await their darlings engaged in a new venture or a sequel that will dispel all doubts left open with the previous film. In recent years, films of famous TV series have also been proposed, called the Film in jargon.

Here are the most anticipated films of 2022

Here are the new films to be released in 2022. Some of them have been delayed due to the health emergency but are now available for viewing.

The Batman

A new version of the character brings freshness to the plot. The protagonist is played by Robert Pattinson who will have to deal with the bad guys Zoë Kravitz (CatWoman), Paul Dano (the Riddler) e Colin Farrell (Penguin).

Avatar 2

The sequel to Avatar it was truly unexpected but, ten years later, it will be possible to see the continuation of the blockbuster film. At the release of the first film there was talk of 2014-2015 then the plans have undergone a different implication. But, now, the wait is over!

Fantastic Beasts 3

In the third film in the series Fantastic Beasts the protagonists will once again find themselves fighting against the threat of Grindelwald and the approach of the Second World War. The ending will be truly a surprise.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In the spring of 2022 it will be possible to attend the screening of sequel to Doctor Strange who will not be the only hero of the film. There will, in fact, be a new heroine represented by Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff.

Indiana Jones

Notwithstanding, someone might think that the Indiana Jones saga were put to rest forever, in reality it is lively and perky again. We only notice the change of the director’s baton that from Steven Spielberg passes to Logan James Mangold.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The fourth episode of Thor he’s about to come back. Chris Hemsworth will return to play Thor joined by Tessa Thompson in the role of Valkyrie. Instead, the most fearsome enemy will be Gorr The God Butcher played by Christian Bale.