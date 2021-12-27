what are the most anticipated models

Given the period that the automotive sector is experiencing, it was really difficult to expect something more. There sales crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and exacerbated by the endemic lack of microchips has in fact led manufacturers to make rather conservative choices for new models to be launched in 2022.

In fact, among the most anticipated cars in the next year, we find several Compact SUVs (or crossover if you prefer) and vehicles with power supply (mainly. In short, nothing too different from the trends that have already characterized the Italian market for some time (to understand it, just compare the latest sales data available) and the European and world one. No surprise, therefore, as it was also easy to hypothesize : the priorities of those who design and produce vehicles are now other than seeking the so-called “wowo effect” and the offer that arrives on the market is its mirror image.

Among the crossovers (also of medium and large dimensions) the launches of the Toyota Aygo X (officially presented in November of this year), of the new one Kia Sportage and of Dacia Jogger. The Japanese manufacturer has revised one of its most successful city cars in a “compact SUV” key, transforming the Aygo into a city crossover, ideal for getting around the traffic of major European cities. The Sportage (now in its fifth generation) and the Jogger, on the other hand, cover two “higher” segments: they are two more generously sized models (the Joggero can accommodate up to 7 passengers) and are intended not only for urban mobility. .

The launch of the Jeep B-SUV, the first model born from the collaboration between ex-FCA and ex-PSA technicians. In short, the first real result of the merger that led to the creation of the fourth automotive group in the world (Stellantis, for those who missed it). The Jeep B-Suv is expected to hit the market in the fall of 2022 and should be a kind of mini-Renegade.

As for the premium segment, however, there is only the embarrassment of choice. Alfa Romeo should finally launch the Tonale compact SUV. Postponed several times during 2021, the Alfa Romeo Tonale should arrive with a wide range of engines: there will be models powered only by petrol and diesel, while on the hybrid front both a mild-hybrid and a mild-hybrid version should be available. plug-in hybrid version. For Maserati on the other hand, there are two launches scheduled: in spring it should arrive Grecale, while the new Granturismo is expected later, which will bring the first full electri model of the Trident “as a dowry”.

Last but not least, 2022 will also be the year of Ferrari Thoroughbred, the hyper-SUV from Maranello that mounts a hybrid powertrain inspired by the Formula 1 traction system. Specifically, an internal combustion engine (a V6 with 3.0 biturbo displacement) accompanied by a hybrid system capable of generate a total power of 830 horsepower and a maximum torque of 740 Nm.