what are the most anticipated titles

If you look at the item “Movie 2022It is clear that this year will hold an extraordinary variety of titles: sequels, remakes and new heroes will appear in the coming months. Considering the current pandemic situation, it will be interesting to discover the tricks that cinemas will adopt: on the one hand there is the desire to allow films to be viewed, on the other to monitor the COVID situation. That said, here’s what the film industry has in store for theaters around the world.

Movie 2022: action

Expectations towards i action movie they are always very high. Taking a quick look at the titles, this year will focus on past heroes, without forbidding suggestive news on the big screen.

Top Gun: Maverick

Joseph Kosinski directs the sequel to one of the American cult par excellence: Top Gun. The last time Tom Cruise played Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the aircraft pilot starring in the film, the success was total: box office record in all of 1986. The cast also included Ed Harris, Val Kilmer and Miles Teller. The film will be released on May 26.

Mission: Impossible 7

After Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise will also invade cinemas with Mission: Impossible 7. The espionage saga reaches its seventh chapter, directed again by Christopher McQuarrie. The plot is still unknown, but among the actors figure Nicholaus Hault, already declared as the main antagonist. Release scheduled for September 29th.

Uncharted

Between 2022 film we can enter Uncharted, by Ruben Fleischer. The video game series of the same name deserved a feature film of its own, which will be a real prequel. In the cast we find Tom Holland, this time in the role of treasure hunter instead of Spiderman, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas. The film will be released on February 18th.

Movie 2022: superheroes

The film industry, by now, is familiar with the business of cinecomics, films based on superhero comics. In this regard, Marvel and DC have been at the forefront for years, as evidenced by the titles coming out in theaters.

The Batman

From vampire to batman: Robert Pattinson has come a long way since Twilight, to the point of deserving the role of the new Batman. The British actor has illustrious predecessors: Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, George Clooney and Ben Affleck, just to name a few. The DC-owned film will be shown on March 3.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Sherlock Holmes’ character is a thing of the past: Benedict Cumberbatch is now a landmark of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On May 4th there will be the second chapter of the superhero he played, or Doctor Strange, already present in the blockbuster film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Movie 2022: science fiction

The sci-fi genre chooses the nostalgia factor. Historical titles, some retrieved directly from the 1980s or early 2000s.

Avatar 2

Between 2022 film most anticipated there is certainly Avatar 2. After more than ten years, James Cameron returns to direct the sequel to the film with the highest grossing in the history of cinema. Several names in the cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. The release is scheduled for December 16.

Matrix Resurrections

The Wachowski sisters have decided to break into the hearts of the most nostalgic: on January 1st the fourth chapter of the “Matrix” saga, entitled “Resurrections”, was released in cinemas. Keanu Reeves returns as Neo nine years after the Matrix Revolutions, dated 2003.

Jurassic World: domination

The most famous dinosaurs in cinema will be directed by Colin Trevorrow, with Steven Spielberg serving as executive producer. Third chapter of the new trilogy, the plot has not yet been revealed, but the release date is known: June 9. The cast will return Chris Pratt, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Movies 2022: detective stories

Suspense is always a great vector when it comes to movies, so there’s no shortage of novelties in the thriller category. Here are the most promising.

Murder on the Nile

After the success of Assassination on the Orient Express, Kenneth Branagh continues with the adventures of detective Hercule Poirot. Yet another film taken from the pen of Agatha Christie will hit theaters on February 10, 2022. The cast includes actors such as Tom Bateman, Annette Bening and Russell Brand.

Killers of Flower Moon

Based on the novel by David Grann, the film of the same name will be directed by no less than Martin Scorsese. The cast also features exceptional names, including Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro. Not much is known about the release date yet, but it is certain that it will happen by the end of this 2022.

