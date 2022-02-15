What are the most beautiful films and literary works dedicated to the world of casinos and betting – PORDENONEOGGI.IT

The world of gambling and casinos presents a vast chirographic and cinematographic literature, which includes many world-famous works but also writers, actors and directors who have distinguished themselves for their passion for the game.

Many of these stories tell in great detail what happened in the gambling halls, racetracks and even combinations between different disciplines, such as football pools and roulette.

Even if today one click is enough to participate in the poker table or play online blackjack and roulette, myths, true stories and legends, have characterized the world of the game in its entirety through art and will continue to do so also for the future.

Through the characters that populate this world it is possible to rediscover anecdotes, realities and profound truths in the films that we will present, in the novels and even in the very life of the writers. Here are the most beautiful films and literary works, dedicated to the world of casinos and betting.

The Dostoevsky Player

This writer is among the most famous not only for his great novels but also because he loved casinos and spent a lot of time there, so much so that he dedicated a novel to us: The Player. This work was the first ever dedicated to casinos and despite some imperfections, he describes this world in great detail.

Ironically, Dostoevsky himself wrote this novel for a bet with his publisher, the pact was this, if the writer could finish the novel in a month, he would acquire the copyrights and a good advance, the sum of money would allow him to cancel gambling debts he contracted at the casino. Dostoevsky succeeded in his enterprise and won the bet, apart from some inaccuracies in the plot, the result is a complete analysis of every type of player who flocks to the casinos: the gentleman, the scammer, the manipulator, the aristocrat and so on. .

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

This film is based on Hunter Thompson’s novel Fear and Disgust in Las Vegas, it tells the adventures of journalist Raoul Duke (Johnny Depp) and his lawyer Dr. Gonzo (Benicio Del Toro) out and about in Nevada. Raoul has to go to Las Vegas to follow the Mint 400 race and sets off on an adventure with his lawyer in search of the American dream with a suitcase full of every possible and imaginable psychotropic substance. The plot unfolds between the casinos of Las Vegas and the attractions of the city, a fun and brilliant film, also capable of making people think, totally set in the Capital of Gambling.

At the Sport Bar with Lino Banfi and Jerry Calà

Italian film set at the time of the Totocalcio, precisely in the eighties of the last century. Lino lives in Turin and never forgets to play the ticket, he doesn’t have a steady job, he lives with his sister and brother-in-law who never miss an opportunity to try to kick him out of the house.

One day at the Sport Bar he plays the ticket and follows the suggestion of Parola (Calà) by inserting the 2 of Catania against Juve. When Lino makes 13 and wins more than 1 billion old lire, the plot accelerates, the two flee towards the casino of Montecarlo, but on the way there are all kinds of things happening and they puncture a tire. Destiny wants the car to stop right near the Sanremo Casino, where the two protagonists will spend an unforgettable night that will reduce them to green again. The surprise ending is the icing on the cake for this film, which has now become a cult of Italian cinema.

Horse fever with Gigi Proietti and Enrico Montesano

This is another very famous Italian film that is inspired by the world of gambling, this time however, the protagonists are horses and the plot describes the world of racecourses with surgical precision. Between laughter and mandrakate, this is another cult Italian film, also loved abroad.

Bukowski: How to hit the winning horses

In reality this title is a simple collection of Old Dirty stories that tell his ways to win at racecourses, but every novel, poem and short story always contains elements of equine betting and the wide range of people who populate this world. . Like Dostoevsky, Bukowski was famous for his passion for betting: not just horses, but also boxing, football, baseball and casino.

Ocean’s Eleven and the whole saga

This film is the remake of Colpo Grosso, a film released in 1960 which represents the cinema debut of the casino world. Ocean’s Eleven comes with an interstellar cast: Depp, Clooney, Damon, Garcia, Julia Roberts and many others. The story follows that of the original film and concerns a multimillion-dollar robbery, the plot is full of twists, funny and was the beginning of the saga.