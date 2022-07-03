What are the most common mistakes when applying for a visa to travel to the United States | TRENDS

Thinking of applying to a visa for USA? Please note that there are several types of this document, such as tourism/visitor, business, employment or study. Here we share one series of recommendations when filling out the corresponding form and presenting yourself to the appointment at the North American embassy. Likewise, we show you some common mistakes that you should avoid to carry out a correct process in the consular interview.

While most applications are approved, there are a number of reasons why a consular agent will deny it. In 2020, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) rejected more than 4 million temporary and nonimmigrant visas. More than 2.1 million of the rejected visas were tourist visas and here we explain what mistakes most people make.

WHAT ARE THE ERRORS WHEN PROCESSING THE VISA

A total of 1.7 million visa applications were rejected in 2020 as they were deemed ineligible.

1. Not understanding the DS-160 application

The first step in applying for a visa is to properly fill out the form DS-160, since the consular officer’s interview will be based on the information you provide on the document. Although the DS-160 application is in English, you can activate the Spanish translation to avoid making a mistake when filling out the application, explains the ViveUSA portal.

2. ‘finger’ errors

It is very important to review your application. In 2019, the United States Embassy in Mexico published a list with the most common when filling out the form and to the surprise of many, 60% of visa corrections are due to name errors; and20% misplaced their date of birth; 10% incorrectly indicated the gender and the remaining 10% in the passport number.

3. Incomplete or inaccurate information

Although the DS-160 form page will alert you if you are missing one of the fields, it will not alert you for inaccurate information. You must provide detailed information, such as the address where you will stay. You must put street, number, county and state and even the zip code. You must have your passport number, possible travel itinerary, dates of your last five visits or trips to the United States and employment data.

4. Lack of evidence of his return

According to USCIS, the main reason for denying a nonimmigrant visa is because the applicant “did not establish his right to nonimmigrant status”, reason stated in section 214 (B) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). This occurs when “the State Department is not convinced that you have presented sufficient evidence that you are going to return to your country of origin,” immigration attorney Noemí G. Ramírez explains to CNN.

5. Clothing

The embassies do not require any specific type of clothing, but the ideal is that you make a good impression. Avoid looking scruffy. It is recommended to dress as if you were going to work and preferably in neutral tones. Wearing dress pants and a shirt (or blouse) is a good option. Nor should it be exaggerated.

You must prepare for the interview and go with appropriate clothing (Photo: GEC)

6. Not preparing for the interview

A common mistake people make. During the interview, the consular officer It will be based on the information you filled out on the DS-160 form for the interview and therefore you must remember it. For example, if he asks you where you are going, you should answer the destination you wrote down on the form. If you give another place, he will start questioning you about the details of your trip. If there are contradictions, it can deny you the visa. The most frequently asked questions are:

Where in the United States are you traveling?

What is the purpose of your trip?

How long will your stay be and when do you plan to leave?

With whom do you travel?

Where he works? How long have you been working there and what activities do you carry out?

Who will pay for your travel expenses?

Where will you stay?

Do you have relatives in the United States?

Have you traveled or been to the United States before?

7. Give more information…

Just answer what they ask you. Respond to what your DS-160 form says and don’t dwell on stories that can confuse you. If you have not been asked who will pay for your trip or if you have acquaintances in the United States, do not insist on that information. You could give the impression of being nervous and wanting to divert attention.

8. Lying

Never do it. Deliberate misrepresentation (or lying) when applying for a visa can result in permanent inadmissibility and is one of the most common reasons an application is denied, according to USCIS.

