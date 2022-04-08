Games

What are the most downloaded games on PS4 and PS5? This is the top 20 of March

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Gran Turismo 7 leads in Europe a classification shared by PlayStation itself.

After the first week of April has elapsed and with several releases just around the corner, it’s time to look back to find out which have been the most downloaded games on PlayStation In March. It is the brand’s own official blog that shares these results, and the classifications that you will see below are those corresponding to the European PlayStation Store.

Gran Turismo 7 leads on PS5In the case of PS5, we see how Gran Turismo 7 is the dominator, something logical since it is its launch month on both current and new generation consoles. He is surrounded by the typical successes and more recent releases although, on PS4, while Elden Ring leads the North American top, FIFA 22 is the most downloaded in Europe.

As for free games, or free to play, the highest place on the podium continues to be a Fortnite that has received news and has seen its battle royale revitalized with the option of play without construction.

Grand Touring 7

We leave you all the classifications below:

Most downloaded on PS5

  1. Grand Touring 7
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Elden Ring
  4. WWE 2K22
  5. FIFA 22
  6. F1 2021
  7. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
  8. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  9. Horizon: Forbidden West
  10. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  11. It Takes Two
  12. Among Us
  13. NBA 2K22
  14. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
  15. Cyberpunk 2077
  16. Ghostwire: Tokyo
  17. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  18. SIFU
  19. far cry 6
  20. Dying Light 2

Most downloaded on PS4

  1. FIFA 22
  2. Grand Touring 7
  3. Elden Ring
  4. F1 2021
  5. Minecraft
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. WWE 2K22
  8. Fall Guys
  9. Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
  10. NBA 2K22
  11. Among Us
  12. Star Wars Battlefront II
  13. The Last of Us Part II
  14. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  15. Need for Speed ​​Heat
  16. Forest
  17. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  18. Horizon: Forbidden West
  19. Cuphead
  20. The Sims 4

Most downloaded free games

  1. Fortnite
  2. apex legends
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone
  4. Rocket League
  5. Rec Room
  6. Bleach: Brave Souls Anime Game
  7. eFootball 2022
  8. PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
  9. Genshin Impact
  10. destiny 2

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: PS5, PS4, PS Store, PlayStation, Gran Turismo 7, Elden Ring and FIFA 22.

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Insider assures that this popular PlayStation franchise is dead and will not return

3 hours ago

10 dream sequels at the hands of the original creators

7 hours ago

A Genshin Impact player was allegedly banned for making fun of China — Kudasai

10 hours ago

Chilean boy who had saved to buy a game is scammed with a copy that did not work and the store gives it to him so that he is not sad

12 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button