What are the most expensive dresses in history and who wore them? – Em – 06/12/2022

There is history behind the planning, the taking of measurements and even the decorations and the last that is chosen for the clothes worn by stars. Fashion is a form of expression and each one of the dresses that we see parade in the red carpets They have a lot to tell.

All that information even means much more than meets the eye. In that sense, the events and celebrations attended by celebrities become shows where not only the artist shines, but also the pieces he wears.

The value of some of these pieces is great. So much so, that they are even valued at up to five million dollars. today we tell you what are the most expensive dresses in history:

Catherine Walker dress at the Cannes Film Festival

This dress was worn by the Princess Diana of Wales to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987. ‘Vogue’ magazine describes the garment as “a blue model made with chiffon and mopped effect and free of neckline”. In 2013, the dress was auctioned for 100 thousand euros. The last appearance of the garment was in 2017 during the exhibition Diana: Her Fashion Story.

Princess Diana attending Cannes Festival

She looked like a Goddess pic.twitter.com/zlq23wE3MA – Diana x MJ (@DianaforMJ) July 8, 2020

Calvin Klein at the 2015 Oscars

Lupita Nyong’o took the look with a dress designed by Calvin Klein with 6 thousand pearls sewn by hand and valued at a price of 150 thousand dollars. The dress, according to the actress on her Instagram days before using it, is inspired by a Prince cover and was designed especially for her.

However, the dress also marked history because, hours after the actress paraded it on the red carpet, it was stolen from her hotel room and later returned by the same thief, who gave the police directions where to find it. According to him, the pearls were fake.

Edith Head at the 1970 Oscars

The dress was worn by the actress elizabeth taylor to walk the red carpet and was auctioned off in 1999 for $167,500. The design was lilac in color and was designed to show off a slim waist and enhance the bust with a plunging neckline.

your designer, Edith Headworked in 400 films over 50 years and was nominated for 35 Academy Awards, of which he won eight, for his excellent costume work.

Elizabeth Taylor’s plunging custom violet chiffon dress designed by Edith Head, completed with violet eye-shadow and a 69-carat diamond necklace, a gift from her husband Richard Burton, for the 42nd Annual Academy Awards in 1970. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/POzawpXiML — Channing Thomson (@CHANNINGPOSTERS) March 5, 2018

Armani Privé at the 2007 Oscars

The actress Cate Blanchett wore a garment encrusted with Swarovski crystals on her way down the red carpet. Due to its quality, the dress has a reported cost of 200 thousand dollars.

cate blanchett at the 79th annual academy awards on february 25, 2007 pic.twitter.com/4oRkhVnK1b — juli 🖤 (@shebaheart) April 26, 2019

August Getty at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in 2017

The dress paraded it Paris Hilton on the red carpet at the awards. It is embroidered with more than 500,000 Swarovski crystals and took more than three months to complete. It is estimated that the creation of August Getty It costs about 270 thousand dollars.

Kate Middleton’s wedding dress

The brand Alexander McQueen designed the dress, but the creative director was sarah burton. According to Vogue, the dress “combines modern style with the classic charm that distinguishes the British crown.” The veil was just over two meters long, had 58 silk-covered buttons, and the lace work was done by hand by a British sewing academy.

Also, kate middleton accompanied him with a tiara cartier-scroll that belonged to the Queen isabel II. With all this, it is estimated that the piece is valued at around 400 thousand dollars.

Christian Dior at the 1997 Oscars

The dress was worn by the actress Nicole Kidman, who at the time was considered by many to be “the queen of the red carpet.” The actress used a haute couture design with floral embroidery that was designed by John Galiano for Dior and was considered by various media at the time as “one of the most memorable dresses”. Currently, it is valued at around two million dollars.

Dior Couture at the 2013 Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence She wore this piece on the memorable day she fell on stage to collect her award for best actress. The model was made of pale pink silk and had a quite voluminous skirt. Currently, it is valued at $4 million.

#25 Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior Couture, 2013 “was like a fantasy wedding dress, and the delicate necklace she wore down her back was so feminine and fresh.” https://t.co/1ijijSyrIk pic.twitter.com/Iz9wJ1Te7Y — BEST OF JLAW (@bestofajlaw) March 24, 2022

William Travilla in the movie “Temptation Lives Upstairs” in 1955

This is the white dress from the famous photo where Marilyn Monroe Try to cover yourself from the wind. Because of how iconic that moment was and what Marilyn meant to American history, the dress was auctioned off in 1990 for $4.6 million.