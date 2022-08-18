What are the most expensive jewels of the famous and how much do they cost? | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

These are the most expensive pieces of jewelry that have modeled on the red carpet.

When it comes to glamor and elegance, red carpets and movie premieres are usually the events where Hollywood celebrities know best how to shine. In terms of accessories, what better excuse than a red carpet for show off amazing pieces of jewelry and dazzle more than one present.

It is well known that, most of the time, these jewels are only loaned by luxury firms that decide to work with movie and music stars to show off their designs, however, these loans are not obtained by just anyone. star that is not of high recognition. Great stars of the big screen, Broadway and television have had the privilege of modeling some of the most expensive parts never before worn on a red carpet; below three of them.

1.- J.Lo’s choker at the MET Gala 2019

For the 2019 MET Gala, Jennifer Lopez looked spectacular, bathed in sparkling stones and wearing a Harry Winston jewel called “Purple Dragon Necklace”, which is worth approximately five million dollars for its more than 65 carats.

2.- The necklace that Margot Robbie wore at the 2013 Oscars

At the 2013 Oscars, Margot Robbie was seen wearing a diamond and sapphire necklace, with a design inspired by a clothing fastener and which is part of one of the most important collections of the firm Vaan Cleef & Arpels; its estimated value is one and a half million dollars.

3.- The iconic snake of María Félix

Finally, one of the most expensive pieces of jewelry that has passed through the world of cinema was a possession of none other than La Doña, María Félix. The Mexican movie star was a fan of wearing a white and yellow gold crocodile necklace adorned with yellow diamonds, diamonds and rubies. Before her death, the actress sold the jewel to Cartier for more than 20 million euros.