What are the most expensive movies in history | FAME

Do you know what the movie more expensive? In this note we have a list with the ten most expensive of all time, although this does not mean that they are the most successful. Do not miss it.

And it is that not always the highest-grossing and highest-grossing films are the ones that had the most investment in production. One of the examples of this is Avatar, which has been the film that has sold the most tickets in the history of cinema, but it was not the most expensive. For this reason, it does not appear in this top ten.

WHAT ARE THE TEN MOST EXPENSIVE FILMS?

Next, the productions with a higher budget:

10. “Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Year: 2016

Cost: $263 million

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” premiered in Mexico City on March 19, 2016 and in the United States on March 25, 2016 in 2D and 3D. In its strong debut setting new box office records, the film experienced a historic slump in its second weekend and never recovered as it grossed $874 million worldwide to become the seventh highest-grossing film of 2016 worldwide. world . Despite turning a profit, it performed below expectations and received generally unfavorable reviews.

Batman v Superman did not exceed expectations, despite its high budget (Photo: Warner Bros.)

9. “John Carter”

Year 2012

Cost: $264 million

That mix of adventure and science fiction starring Taylor Kitsch was an example of how playing with fire could take its toll on a big company like Disney. Although in the end it managed to recover the money with the box office outside the United States, in 2012 it meant an $84 million gap for the company, which canceled its two sequels. Since then its director, Andrew Stanton, has only directed Finding Dory in 2016.

“John Carter” (2012) is at the top of the most expensive movies, but it has not been successful (Photo: Disney)

8. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Year: 2019

Cost: $275 million

“Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” premiered in Los Angeles on December 16, 2019 cost a whopping $275 million. A not insignificant figure considering that it recovered more than 1,000 million worldwide, only half in the United States. It received mixed reviews from critics, but grossed over US$1.074 billion worldwide. It earned an estimated net profit of $300 million.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” cost US$275 million (Photo: Disney)

7. “Han Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Year: 2018

Cost: $275 million

It was only released in the United States on May 25, 2018. It is the most expensive movie in the Star Wars universe, as well as the least known. Disney and Lucasfilm wanted to take advantage of the pull of the character of Han Solo to expand the galactic universe with a new franchise, but despite including Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) and a charismatic actor like Alden Ehrenreich, the producers did not get the expected result. The film barely managed to gross US$392 million worldwide and US$275 million was the investment. It received a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the 91st Academy Awards.

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ surprised everyone with this cameo (Photo: Lucasfilm)

6. “Justice League”

Year: 2017

Cost: $307 million

“Justice League” is the most expensive movie in the DC Universe, although it did not have anywhere near the good collection that those of its great rival, Marvel: US $ 657 million. It premiered in Los Angeles on November 13, 2017.

“Justice League” was released in 2017 and managed to gross a total of 657.9 million dollars worldwide. (Photo: WB)

5. “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

Year 2007

Cost: $307 million

“Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” became the great competitor of “Avengers: Endgame”. The fifth installment of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga did not gross as much as its predecessor, although it did make a good profit. It grossed $960 million and $350 million profit.

In the third part of “Pitaras del Caribe” among the most expensive (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures)

4. “Avengers: Infinity War”

Year: 2018

Cost: $325 million

“Avengers: Infinity War” had its world premiere on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles. The film received universal acclaim from critics, who praised the performance of the cast, the special effects, the emotional weight of the story, and the action scenes. It has grossed over $2 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 2018. In its opening weekend, it grossed $641 million worldwide and $258 million in the United States and Canada. It received an Academy Award nomination for Best Special Effects.

“Avengers: Infiniti War” among the most expensive in history (Photo: Marvel Studios)

3. “Avengers: Endgame”

Year: 2019

Cost: $356 million

“Avengers: Endgame” has that third place with its US$356 million investment. In addition, it holds the position of the highest grossing film of all time: US $ 2,797 million.

“Avengers Endgame” does not disappoint the millions of fans in the world. In the image the three original Avengers: Thor, Captain America and Iron-Man. (Photo: Marvel Studios).

2. “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Year: 2015

Cost: $365 million

It is surprising to read that the second installment of the Avengers saga. The investment was around US$370 million, but it didn’t need as much publicity as “Avengers: Endgame”. It grossed $1.4 billion worldwide.

Check out the new trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron. (Photo: Diffusion)

1. “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

Year 2011

Cost: $379

It has the achievement of being the most expensive movie in history, even adjusting it to the inflation of each era. It cost a whopping $410 million, according to Forbes. Although the fourth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was not, by far, the best of all, it was a great box office success: more than US $ 1,000 million worldwide.