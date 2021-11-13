what are the most played games in the first year? Fortnite outperforms the competition

Today PS5 celebrates its first anniversary and beyond thanks from Hermen Hulst (head of Sony Worldwide Studios) also emerges information on the most played titles in these first twelve months.

Thanks to the celebratory post published on the PlayStation Store we discover that in twelve months the players they played for over 4.6 billion hours broadcasting over 26 million hours of content. But what are the most played games ever in the first year of PS5’s life? The ranking sees Fortnite in first place followed by Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and FIFA 21 on the lowest step of the podium:

Fortnite Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 NBA 2K21 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Destiny 2 MLB The Show 21 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Demon’s Souls NBA 2K22

Sony specifies that the positions have been derived based on the total hours of play of each title, although these have not been disclosed. Many sports games, interspersed with third party games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, to report only two exclusives in the Top 10: Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales from Insomniac And Demon’s Souls by Bluepoint Games.

Jim Ryan finally thanks the community for making the PS5 one “the biggest launch ever for a console in the history of electronic entertainment.“