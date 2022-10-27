What are the most powerful passports in the world

The issuing country of the passport will determine many possibilities both for those who wish to emigrate and for tourists or business travelers.

To such an extent that there is ranking with the most powerful versions of this documentation. The survey has been carried out for years by the British company Henley & Partnersspecializing in advice on global citizenship and residency, and classifies documentation from 199 countries depending on whether they are more or less favorable for travel during the current year.

According to the most recent follow-up, Japan and Singapore they have the passports most powerful in the worldas they allow their holders to visit without visas 192 nations, informs RT.







Henley & Partners performs an annual ranking of 199 passports from different countries Photo Shutterstock.

South Korea is tied with Germany in second place from the list: citizens of both states have the possibility of visa-free travel to 190 countries.

The rest of the top 10 spots are dominated by members of the European Union (including Finland, Spain, Italy, Austria and France (188); with the UK, USA, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland in sixth place (186); and Australia and Canada in seventh (185) says the same note.

Among the countries of Latin America, Chile remains at the forefront of the region, ranking 16th, with 174 destinations for which it does not require a visa. Argentina is in 19th place (170), followed by Brazil at 20 (169) and Mexico at 25 (159).







For their part, citizens of Russia can enter without a visa in 119 countries.

In the meantime, Afghanistanwhose citizens can visit only 26 states without a visa, ranks last on the list informs RT.

In addition, among the least favorable passports for travel, whose holders have the opportunity to go freely to less than 40 destinationsare those of Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia, Nepal, Palestine and North Korea.

In addition, the 2022 report of Henley & Partners explains that travel restrictions that emerged during the pandemic led to the largest global mobility gap in the 17-year history of the ranking, it indicates RT.

Thus, while passport holders Japanese, Swedish and American can visit more than 180 destinations without a visa, citizens of Angola, Cameroon and Laos only about 50 can visit, the researchers say.

“Passports and visas are among the most important instruments influencing social inequality around the world, as they determine opportunities for global mobility,” said Christian H. Kaelin, President of Henley & Partners.

“The borders into which we are born and the documents we are entitled to possess are no less arbitrary than the color of our skin. Wealthier states must encourage positive immigration to help redistribute and rebalance human and material resources around the world.” “, he added.

