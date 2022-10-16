Menopause, pregnancy, postmenopause… throughout life, women experience different and important stages in which we have to face all kinds of biological, physical and hormonal changes. Changes in which our health can be affected and in which vitamins have a fundamental role to guarantee it.

They are key vitamins and minerals for the good maintenance of our health, which at some moments of life can present low levels in our body. That is one of the reasons why, in addition to listing the 5 best multivitamins for women, make sure you include the most important vitamins and minerals in your diet so that every woman can enjoy good health.

These are the four essential vitamins to promote good health for women.

What are the most recommended vitamins for women?

Vitamin C : it is key to help the formation of collagen and therefore it is a vital vitamin to ensure the good condition of the tissues. Hence, it is important to help heal after childbirth in women. It also contributes to the proper functioning of the immune system and its antioxidant action, along with the maintenance of bones. Vitamin C can be obtained from foods such as strawberries, papaya, kiwi, bell peppers, kale, broccoli, etc.

vitamin B2 : present in foods such as meat, grapefruit, apples, dairy products, legumes or asparagus, it is a key vitamin to protect the body from free radicals. It also helps regulate metabolism and is responsible for the proper absorption of some minerals and folic acid. Vitamin B2 is key for energy production and essential as a treatment for anemia, migraine and skin problems such as acne. It also helps reduce tiredness and fatigue, while having a powerful antioxidant action.

Vitamin E : in addition to its well-known anti-aging properties, Vitamin E is an excellent ally to help maintain healthy hair and skin. One of the main benefits of this vitamin in women is found mainly during menopause. At this stage, women experience hormonal changes that favor the weakening of the skin, so the increase in the intake of this vitamin through foods such as almonds, hazelnuts, chard, spinach, etc; is key to favoring those benefits of Vitamin E.

Vitamin D: this vitamin is a fundamental substance for women’s health at different stages of their lives. It is a vitamin with an important known mission: calcium and phosphorus homeostasis, in addition to other important metabolic and immunological missions. It is a vitamin that needs to be activated by complex enzymatic systems and that, in addition to being able to be incorporated into our body through food, can also be incorporated through exposure to sunlight. A key vitamin especially in three specific situations in a woman’s life: fertility, pregnancy and postmenopause. As for the foods in which you can find it, there are blue fish, shellfish, eggs, as well as meats and organ meats.

