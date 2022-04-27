What are the most searched parts on the internet?

As is customary at the end of each new season, the fashion shopping platform Lyst draws up a portrait of its quarterly ranking: the Lyst Index. A stylistic database which reflects for this first quarter of 2022, the most searched parts on the internet by consumers. Thus, to calibrate its data, the referring site analyzed the behavior of its 160 million annual visitors, and did not fail to include the data collected on Google in order to reach this conclusion. Result ? In the top 10 slip in various familiar clothes and accessories, the merits of which we have praised for the past few weeks. And here is everything you need to remember, if you are about to place a shopping order before the summer.

The 10 most searched fashion pieces on the internet before summer 2022

If fashion pieces shine in the spotlight, the brands from which they come experience the same success. This is particularly the case for the house Valentino, which thanks to its “Garavani Tan-go platform pump” platform sandals and its summer campaign with the legendary Zendaya, made a leap into the category of the most influential labels of the moment. If the Italian house is in fifth position, it is preceded by Dior (6) Moncler (7), Bottega Veneta (8), Fendi (9) and Miu Miu (10) Prada’s little sister, who precisely , landed on the fourth step of the podium fashion, overtaken by Louis Vuitton and Gucci. The big winner? Balenciaga which saw a 108% increase in searches during the quarter. What do we say about it? Fashionistas who shop faster than their shadow aren’t ready to stop there.

1: Naked Wolfe knee-thigh heeled boots

With a gothic allure without appearing to be so, these oversized platform boots take the fashionistas who wear them into another dimension. A trend initially detected on TikTok, the platform on which the hashtag #nakedwolfe has garnered over 111.2 million views since its inception. A craze which thus owes nothing to chance, since the Naked Wolfe knee-thigh heeled boots dressed the legs of none other than Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Rosalíla.

2: UGG Classic ultra mini boot

We had premeditated it last January, but this time the figures do not deceive. Long controversial, the UGG Classic are making a strong comeback in 2022, going so far as to land in second position among the most sought-after fashion pieces on the Internet during this first quarter. Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk, or even Vanessa Hudgens… There are countless celebrities who have helped launch this trend.

3: The Miu Miu micro-skirt

Faced with the pouring rain of photos posted on Instagram, it was impossible for the Miu Miu micro-skirt not to appear in the ranking of articles that arouse the most curiosity. Introduced by Miuccia Prada and initiated in its Miu Miu Spring-Summer 2022 collection.

4: After-ski boots Moon Boot

Great trend of last winter, après-ski boots Moon Boot Icon nylon knew how to pick up speed in terms of style while avoiding off-piste. And unlike other years, this time it is a question of wearing them not only for winter sports, but just as well in the city. From October to November 2021, the Moon Boot already experienced a peak of interest of 155% on Google, according to the search engine Stylight. Coincidence? I do not believe.

5: The Totême poncho

Subscribers to the ranking of the most popular textile articles on the Internet, Totême products are no exception to the rule. Once again, the Lyst ranking includes a creation from the fashion wardrobe of the Swedish luxury brand. Her name ? Le Totême embroidered scarf jacket. In other words, a pretense of a poncho adorned with an integrated scarf.

6: New Balance 327 sneakers

Last February, our Fashion Journalist premeditated the return with fanfare of one of New Balance’s biggest successes this year: the 327 sneakers. The key to their success? These iconic sneakers give priority to their look seventiesto their contemporary curves, but also and above all to their wedge soles with studs, which flare out at the heel in an angular fashion.

7: The Acne Studios checked scarf

Faithful to the position of the referenced brands of Fashion Week, Acne Studios confirms its fashion status by registering one of its products in the Lyst ranking. With or without surprise, it is none other than the colorful checkered scarf “Acne Studios checked scarf” which stands out as the seventh most sought-after piece of the first quarter of 2022. Masterstroke for the Swedish label, based in Stockholm .

8: Valentino platform sandals

Indisputably elected as the star shoes of spring, the Valentino platform sandals make the fashionistas who seize them gain height and style. The name of these nuggets? The Valentino Garavani Tan-go platform pump. Never mind, these shoes with vertiginous soles are on our list.

9: The Loewe tank top

Between one of its dresses worn by Kendall Jenner, the Spanish house Loewe joins the race for style thanks to its coveted “anagram tank top”. The particularity of this tank top? A signature 2000s fit, white backdrop and affixed logo to the front. Minimalist you say?

10: Diesel denim boots

Because Diesel has never been so much in the spotlight, it’s no surprise that one of the pieces signed Glenn Marten rises in the rankings. The object of desire? The “Diesel 1956 straight jeans with boots”, representative of the Y2K style that is so popular this year. Also worn by Dua Lipa, Rihanna and Megan Thee Stallion, these denim thigh-high boots help push Diesel up 31th position of the most popular brands of the moment.

Also read: