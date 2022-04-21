Technology

What are the most valued (and best paid) programming languages ​​by companies?

One of the latest Hired market studies reveals which are the most valued and highest paid programming languages ​​this year 2022. Thanks to their reports we now know that more than half of programmers teach themselves by themselves, and less than half have university degrees.

Not all programming languages ​​receive the same attention from companies. Trends do not stop changing and in job interviews it is important to be up to date and know what companies value most. As for programming, according to Hired’s latest report, programmers with Go knowledge were selected for nearly twice as many job interviews as the average.

Programmers with knowledge of the Go language were more valued

Go is Google’s programming language. Software engineers specializing in this language received 1.8 times more interview requests than the average developer in the market. It may look brand new but it will soon be 15 years old. Still, big companies like Uber, Twitch, and Slack started taking notice of him relatively recently.


Another highly valued programming language in 2022 is Ruby on Rails, as developers who master it received 1.78 times more interview requests than the industry average. This language was born in 2011 and is used by large companies such as Airbnb, GitHub and Shopify.

Scala, Ruby, React Native and Kotlin languages ​​are valued by recruiters

Following the Hired report, Scala, Ruby, React Native and Kotlin languages ​​and developers are very attractive in job interviews. The front-end JavaScript library, React, will also be in high demand this year for startups redesigning their platforms.

