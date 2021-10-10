what are the most viewed films on the platform?

Also this week Netflix gives us a new top 10 to rely on in case we want to take a look at one or more of the most viewed films in recent days: as with every new update, therefore, here we are making fleas on the films that will accompany platform users over the next week.

In tenth place we find Sex List, a romantic comedy starring Anna Faris and Chris Evans in which the latter helps the former track down her old flames in hopes of finding true love; the ninth position is instead occupied by A Policeman Still in Trial, with Ice Cube, Kevin Hart and Ken Yeong, sequel to A Policeman in Trial.

In eighth position Jumper it tells us about a boy capable of teleporting, also offering us one of the few Hayden Christensen performances outside of Star Wars; Heat – The Challenge needs no introduction: the film that stops at the seventh position of this top 10 is one of the cornerstones of the heist movie, with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino protagonists of a thrilling duet.

Action and romance are the main ingredients of Knight and Day – Innocent Lies, with Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz, stopped in sixth position; in fifth place, Pokémon fans will find bread for their teeth, thanks to the recent Secrets of the Jungle, produced by Netflix itself. Close to the podium we therefore find Attenti a Quelle Due, with the explosive couple formed by Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway.

Loading... Advertisements

Podium which then opens with another Netflix production, namely There Is Someone in Your Home, the story of a serial killer who kills the students of a school and reveals their most intimate secrets; Italian is spoken in second place thanks to My Brother, my Sister, with Claudia Pandolfi, Ludovica Martino and Alessandro Preziosi; to plant his own flag on the summit is finally The Guilty, a remake of the 2018 Danish film of the same name about a 911 operator (Jake Gyllenhaal) trying to help someone in grave danger by phone.

Have you already seen one or more of the films in question? Let us know in the comments! In recent days, Netflix has released the first trailer of Yara, a film on the tragic story of the murder of Yara Gambirasio.