Learn about all the premieres that the streaming service has planned for next month, including “Bridgerton 2” and “The Adam Project”.
Last day of February and as usual, Netflix has already revealed what the new ones will be films and series that will be added to its extensive catalog to continue entertaining the millions of users around the world.
One of the most anticipated releases by subscribers is the second season from Bridgerton, the Shondaland period series, which will return to the screen after more than two years of absence.
On the film side, the most outstanding debut is “The Adam Project”, a film whose protagonist is Ryan Reynolds, but also Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana.
Check below all the movies and series that will be released from this Tuesday, March 1.
What are the movies and series coming to Netflix in March?
March 1st
spider man 3
the land of christmas
Ted 2
44 Cats (season 2 part 2)
skycastle
March 2
two against the ice
Wild rythm
March 3rd
weekend in croatia
Flash
March 4
Do you know who it is?
March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries
March 10th
super girl
March 11th
The Adam Project
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
March 14
Downtown Abbey: The Movie
March, 15th
One Piece Film: Strong World
March 16
go on
March 18th
fruits of the wind
Human Resources
Until we meet again
Gemini Project
Is it cake?
March, 19
twenty five, twenty one
Anna: the danger has a name
Midsommar: Terror Waits Not For Night
March 20
The inclemencies of love
March 22
The dead don’t die
March 24th
Short-lived like Sakura
March 25th
Bridgerton 2
March 27th
Escape room: no way out
28th March
Job offer
March 30th
Trust nobody
Hail
March 31st
Teen Mom 2 (Season 3 & 4)