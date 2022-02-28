Learn about all the premieres that the streaming service has planned for next month, including “Bridgerton 2” and “The Adam Project”.

Last day of February and as usual, Netflix has already revealed what the new ones will be films and series that will be added to its extensive catalog to continue entertaining the millions of users around the world.

One of the most anticipated releases by subscribers is the second season from Bridgerton, the Shondaland period series, which will return to the screen after more than two years of absence.

On the film side, the most outstanding debut is “The Adam Project”, a film whose protagonist is Ryan Reynolds, but also Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana.

Check below all the movies and series that will be released from this Tuesday, March 1.

What are the movies and series coming to Netflix in March?

March 1st

spider man 3

the land of christmas

Ted 2

44 Cats (season 2 part 2)

skycastle

March 2

two against the ice

Wild rythm

March 3rd

weekend in croatia

Flash

March 4

Do you know who it is?

March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries

March 10th

super girl

March 11th

The Adam Project

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

March 14

Downtown Abbey: The Movie

March, 15th

One Piece Film: Strong World

March 16

go on

March 18th

fruits of the wind

Human Resources

Until we meet again

Gemini Project

Is it cake?

March, 19

twenty five, twenty one

Anna: the danger has a name

Midsommar: Terror Waits Not For Night

March 20

The inclemencies of love

March 22

The dead don’t die

March 24th

Short-lived like Sakura

March 25th

Bridgerton 2

March 27th

Escape room: no way out

28th March

Job offer

March 30th

Trust nobody

Hail

March 31st

Teen Mom 2 (Season 3 & 4)