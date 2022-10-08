What are the movies and series that premiere on prime video in October? | The Peripheral | Chloe Grace Moretz | Halloween | The Sound of 007 | Argentina, 1985 | SPORT-PLAY

Every month prime video renews its catalog in order to offer users new films and series that they will be able to enjoy in their free time to relax. For this reason, October cannot be the exception.

And that month is the season for horror feature films due to the arrival of Halloween. Therefore, the platform It presents suspense productions and also some comedy for you to have a little fun.

Next, we share the list of the productions that arrive during this month to prime video so you can review the list and thus choose the movie or series you want to watch at home.

The Sound of 007 (October 5)

Do you like James Bond stories? Then you’re going to love this special about the music used in all his productions.

Sheep (October 5)

A young woman moves to a small town to study a plant, but her plan is turned upside down when she is kidnapped by a drug dealer after her plane crashes in the desert.

Dirty Envy (October 7)

Carolina Cuervo, Ana María Orozco, Cecilia Navia and Yeimy Vargas play four friends who end up telling each other some truths face to face during a celebration dinner.

Catherine, called Birdy (October 7)

The series is set in medieval times and tells the adventures of Birdy, who tries to prevent her marriage and to achieve this her imagination and creativity will be her best allies.

Lunatics (October 7)

Peter begins a journey to rescue his younger sister, who was kidnapped by the evil Moon Man. To achieve this, he will live a fantastic adventure, full of challenges and excitement.

I’m going to have a good time (October 14)

It is located between the 80 and the current years, It is about where two friends in love since childhood who now (present time) have the opportunity to realize their impossible love.

Cyrano (October 14)

It is a romantic and musical drama about a young man named Christian who wishes to conquer a lady named Roxanne. For this he will use love letters and will also have the help of the lyricist Cyrano de Bergerac.

Argentina, 1985 (October 21)

The film is inspired by a true story of Julio Strassera and his legal team who fought, under constant threat, against the bloodiest Argentine military dictatorship. It has the participation of Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani and Alejandra Flechner.

La Periferia: connection to the future (October 21)

It is a series of science fiction, action and adventure that is based on the homonymous book by William Gibson. Chloë Grace Moretz plays Flynne Fisher, the main character of the story. Episodes will premiere once a week.

Desperate (October 26)

The story features Amy Carr, a desperate mother who must cross a forest to save her son, who would be involved in the shooting that occurred at his school.

The North Over the Void (October 28)

It tells the story of Don Reynaldo, a rancher and hunter who faces the insecurity of present-day northern Mexico. Because of this, his heritage is under threat and his relationship with his family will also be affected.

The Devil’s Hour (October 28)

Lucy is a young woman who wakes up every night at 3:33, which many consider to be the hour of the devil. Also, her name has been linked to unexplainable events and that might help you find some answers.

The Weight of Talent (October 28)

It is a film that mixes comedy and action, and has the participation of Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal. In the story Cage must go to the birthday party of a billionaire who happens to be his fan.