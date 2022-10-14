What are the new requirements for Venezuelans to emigrate to the US?

Venezuelan migrants await the arrival of the US Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande on Sunday, September 18, 2022. cjuste@miamiherald.com

A new immigration process came into force so that 24,000 Venezuelans fleeing the humanitarian and economic crisis in Venezuela can enter the United States in a legal and orderly manner.

The measure, announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DSH) on Wednesday, also establishes the return to Mexico of those Venezuelans who are intercepted trying to enter the United States without authorization through areas located at the ports of entry on the border.

These are the requirements to be a possible beneficiary of the humanitarian measure.

Which Venezuelans qualify to emigrate to the US in the new program?

To be eligible, Venezuelans must:

▪ Have a sponsor in the United States that provides financial and other support.

▪ Submit to rigorous biometric and biographical control and evaluation processes of national security and public security.

▪ Complete vaccination schedules and other requirements related to public health.

▪ Venezuelans approved through this process will be authorized on a case-by-case basis to travel to the United States by air directly to a port of entry and once in the country they will be eligible to apply for work authorization.

Who is not eligible for this humanitarian benefit?

▪ Venezuelans who have been ordered removed from the United States in the preceding five years.

▪ Those who crossed without authorization through areas located between the ports of entry after the date of the announcement.

▪ Those who entered Mexico or Panama irregularly after the date of the announcement.

▪ Those who are permanent residents or have dual citizenship of a country other than Venezuela.

▪ Those who currently have refugee status in another country.

▪ Those who have not completed the vaccination schedules and other requirements related to public health.

Who can sponsor Venezuelans from the US?

▪ Any person residing in the US with legal status, including representatives of companies or other organizations or entities, can support a potential beneficiary from Venezuela.

▪ The sponsor must demonstrate that it has the means to provide financial and other support to the beneficiary.

▪ Submit to background checks to prevent instances of exploitation and abuse.

▪ Individuals and representatives of organizations who wish to apply as sponsors must declare the financial support of the organization.

In the coming days, potential sponsors can apply to DHS to support eligible Venezuelans through www.uscis.gov/Venezuela.

Adriana Kostencki, an immigration attorney at the firm Exoro Law, told el Nuevo Herald that the sponsors’ requirements regarding the financial capacity they need to support a possible Venezuelan beneficiary have not yet been disclosed.

“There are requirements established in the United States when the application is submitted to claim a relative and prevent the person from becoming a public charge. They are likely to use those same guidelines for this humanitarian measure,” he considered.

What will the immigration process be like while in Venezuela?

As for how a Venezuelan can request to participate in the process as a beneficiary, Kostencki indicated that it is a program that “is being sought to be carried out from abroad, but those guidelines have not been disclosed either.”

He explained that there is no active US consulate in Venezuela, Venezuelans currently have to resort to US diplomatic offices in other countries to apply for visas.

“We have to see what the process for the humanitarian measure will be like, where the fingerprints will be taken and where the vaccines will be applied, with which doctors,” he said, reiterating that these details have not yet been released.

John De la Vega, an immigration attorney, said that the measure affects Venezuelans who are making the dangerous journey through the jungle of the Darién Gap, between Colombia and Panama, or who have already arrived through that route to Mexico.

“The United States government was very clear in saying that any Venezuelan who tries to enter irregularly will be returned to Mexico. Unfortunately, all those people who are passing through the Darién and want to reach the United States will not be able to even ask for asylum,” he pointed out.

Venezuelans who were in the United States before the measure can continue with the immigration processes they have started, De La Vega said.

This story was originally published on October 13, 2022 0:39 p.m.