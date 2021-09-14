what are the next cinematic commitments?

Throughout her career, Natalie Portman has been one of those stars who can balance huge franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe with award-winning dramas like Black Swan.

What should we expect from Natalie Portman?

And, over the next couple of years, it looks like the Academy Award- and multi-Golden Globe winner will continue that trend with several upcoming movies and TV shows that will see her action-oriented roles with more dramatic performances.

What If…? – 2021

Natalie Portman, one of the many Marvel actors returning for What If…? From Disney +, she will reprise her role as Jane Foster nearly a year before taking the hammer in the fourth Thor movie. The animated anthology series, which will see MCU highlights reinvented with a few key differences, will feature Jeffrey Wright’s interpretation of The Watcher as our guide through the revisionist history of the blockbuster film franchise.

Thor: Love And Thunder – May 6, 2022

The list of upcoming Marvel movies is as rich as it is varied, but one of the most anticipated of the group is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, for multiple reasons. First, there is the inclusion of the Guardians (Asgardians) of the Galaxy. Then there’s the intrigue surrounding how the Academy Award-winning director will follow the refreshing and breathtaking Thor: Ragnarok. And then there’s the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who at some point will use those impressive muscles to lift Mjolnir and become Lady Thor. At present, Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Lady In The Lake – TBD

Natalie Portman and Star Wars colleague, MCU and Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o will soon meet in Lady in the Lake, when the drama series based on Laura Lipman’s novel of the same name lands on Apple TV + at a some point the near future. According to Variety, the limited series will be set in 1960s Baltimore and will follow housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman) as her life transforms after an unsolved murder, meanwhile becoming an investigative reporter. Nyong’o will play Cleo Sherwood, a woman focused on providing her family with more jobs and dedicating much of her life to the city’s black progressive movement.

The Days Of Abandonment – TBD

Natalie Portman will lead her own HBO movie when The Days of Abandonment, an adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel of the same name, lands on the premium cable channel and its various streaming services at some point in the near future. For Deadline, the film, which does not yet have a release date, will revolve around a woman named Tess (Portman) who has long since abandoned her hopes and dreams to provide a stable family life for her family. But, when Tess’s husband leaves unexpectedly, her life is thrown into chaos, leaving her alone to pick up the pieces and confront the idea of ​​motherhood and female identity.

We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves

In August 2016, IndieWire reported that Natalie Portman would go to the small screen in HBO’s mystery limited series We Are Completely Beside Ourselves, which was to be led by Friends and Grace and Frankie’s showrunner Marta Kaufman. When it was first announced, the show was described as “heavy” and would follow a college student named Rosemary Cooke (Portman) whose twin mysteriously disappeared when the sisters were five.