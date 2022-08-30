What are the operations of Kenya Os?

Surely you have heard about Kenya Osit is not for less, since she is the influencer of the moment, one of the most successful and already has millions of followers on her YouTube, Instagram and TikTok accounts, in addition, she is also a singer and what is most striking is her physical beauty.

It is well known that this 23-year-old girl has multiple operations which make her look much more beautiful. The influencer, who has more than 10 million followers, is originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa and she has several awards, such as the MTV Miaw, but this girl has changed a lot over time.

It should be noted that the physical changes based on operations they always help people to feel better about themselves and we are no longer in the times of criticizing the decisions of others. That said, let’s see the operations that the beautiful has gone through Kenya Os.

Kenya Os before and after

According to the site, “Beauty Created”, Kenya has a breast augmentation. This surgery consists of implants filled with saline (salt water solution) or there are silicone gel fillers.

Likewise, a double chin liposuction was performed, better known as Cervical Liposuction, which is a plastic surgery very little invasion, ambulatory, which consists of aspirating the adipose tissue (fat) from the anterior and lateral area of ​​the neck through a cannula. The aesthetic change that it generates is natural and redefines the contour and facial profile. According to clinic sites dedicated to this, the recovery is 3 days.

Secondly, Kenya Os He also underwent rhinoplasty, a surgery to reshape the nose, it is also outpatient and local anesthesia is applied, it takes between 1 or 2 hours to perform this procedure.

Finally, the portal says of a possible bichectomy that consists of removing the Bichat Ball, also called Buccal Fat Bag, or, for better understanding, the fat bags that are under the cheeks. It is known that several celebrities have undergone this, some of them are Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Mila Kunis, Angelina Jolie, Victoria Beckham and Eiza González.