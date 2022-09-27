What are the options for undocumented Latinos in the United States?

To start looking for a job in Miami without residency papers, the best advice is to focus on the andpossible jobs for this segment.

The reality is that most of this offer corresponds to options with low wages and few security conditions. Payments are often offered below the minimum wage and it is necessary to work very long hours to reach an amount that covers basic needs.

The other side of the coin is that they are the entry route to settle in the state of Florida, at the same time that the corresponding documentation is acquired to start the residence procedures.







Construction is a generator of jobs.

For undocumented immigrants

These are some of the tasks to be performed or industries that often hire undocumented immigrants.

– Building.

– Cleaning.

– Gastronomy.

– Domestic service.

– Public attention.

– Direct sale.

– Staff in supermarkets.

– Caring for children or sick people.







Fast food chains offer minimum wages Photo Shutterstock.

– Gardening.

Websites that publish job offers

The pages where you can find offers for undocumented immigrants.

– Indeed.

-Simply Hired.

– Career jet.

– Jobing.

Employment agencies in Miami

– Ad Future Force staff.

– Joevahn S.

-MGMT Consulting Global.

-Victoria & Associates.

– Brickell staff.

PrideStaff.

– Career exchange.

In addition, it is convenient to take a tour of the premises and establishments that could employ immigrants without a residence permit.

One caveat is beware of fake social security cards. The cost is very high. In addition, when the authorities check its authenticity, the employer can deny the hiring and the responsibility remains in the hands of the holder of that document.

It is also important to know that a person with illegal immigrant status can be deported and lose the right to re-enter USA for up to ten years.

Look also