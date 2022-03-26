What are the Oscar 2022 nominees with the highest budgets?

This weekend the cinema is the protagonist with the 2022 version of the Oscar Awards, one of the most significant awards in the creative industry. For this reason, today we tell you which are the nominees who invested the most in their productions and how many statuettes they point to.

The list begins with ‘No Time to Die’ by director Cary Fukunaga, in which Daniel Craig plays the legendary role of James Bond. The film had a budget of US$250 million and is nominated for best original song, best sound and best visual effects.

With $200 million, Marvel Studios follows suit. The production company invested the same amount in ‘Shag-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Both nominated for best visual effects (see chart).

‘Dune’, by Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, not only draws attention for its US$165 million budget, but also for its 10 nominations, which makes it one of the favorites for the ceremony.

The science fiction film features the participation of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, among others, and competes for best film, best adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best film editing, best costume design, best makeup and hairdresser, best original soundtrack, best production design, best sound and best visual effects. Box Office Mojo figures register a box office collection of more than US$400 million.

The turn is for Disney’s ‘Encanto’, which not only captivated Colombians, but also extended local customs to the international public. The film had a budget of US$150 million and competed in the categories of best animated feature film, best original score and best original song with ‘Dos Oruguitas’. The gala will feature the musical performance of Colombians Carolina Gaitán, Mauricio Castillo and Sebastián Yatra.

“The most important thing to highlight is the visibility that the country acquires as a brand. The fact that a Colombian story appears in the international collective imagination with characters with certain characteristics and values ​​is important because it positions the country and generates a positive image that can counterbalance negative images,” said the professor at the University of La Sabana , Jeronimo Rivera.

The production that stars the f Amy Madrigal It has already grossed $251.6 million worldwide since its launch with France, the UK and Spain as the biggest box office viewers, according to Box Office Mojo figures.

The 94th Oscars will also be iconic for its efforts to reach 55.2 million viewers (the same figure as in 1998, when ‘Titanic’ won) and garner $129.2 million in advertising. To achieve this, the broadcast will have more musical performances, comedy tableaus, and fewer categories.