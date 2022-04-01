What are the phosphorus bombs, the incendiary weapon that Ukraine accuses Russia of having used?

Ukrainian authorities on Thursday accused Russian troops of using phosphorus shells to attack several towns in the east of the country in the disputed Donetsk area, an accusation they have made on other occasions since the conflict began.

According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Russian troops “have once again used phosphorus shells in Maryinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka,” reports the Interfax-Ukraine agency, and that these attacks have injured 11 residents of the town of Maryinka, including four children.

Already last January 25 Ukraine accused Russia to use such weapons in the kyiv metropolitan area.

But the Kremlin has always denied it: “Russia has never violated international conventions,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov said that day.

Frequently used during the Second World War, in the last fifteen years their use has been documented in Afghanistan, Gaza, Iraq, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen.

What is white phosphorus?

White phosphorus is a white or yellow waxy solid with a garlic-like odor. It is not a natural element, but it is manufactured from phosphorus rocks.according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATDSR) under the US Department of Health.

It is used by industry to produce phosphoric acid and other chemicals for use in fertilizers, food additives, and cleaning products, and in the past it was also used in pesticides and fireworks. It reacts quickly with oxygen, easily igniting at temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below room temperature.

In the military field it is used to manufacture various types of ammunition and to produce smoke to hide troop movements and target identification.

contact with the substance can cause burns and irritation, and damage to the liver, kidneys, heart, lungs, and bones. It can also cause death.

Is its military use illegal?

White phosphorus bombs are not chemical weapons, the use of which is prohibited by the Chemical Weapons Convention that entered into force in 1997, but are considered incendiary weapons whose use is regulated in Protocol III to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CAC ) which is intended to protect civilians from its use, since they can burn people, homes and infrastructure.

The Human Right Watch organization points out two conceptual gaps that limit the effectiveness of this protocol. The first is the very definition of incendiary weapons in Protocol III which does not include munitions, such as white phosphorus, “primarily designed” to create smoke screens or signal troops, but which have the same bloody incendiary effects.

What’s more prohibits the use of aircraft-launched weapons on concentrations of civiliansbut the provision on ground-launched incendiary weapons is subject to several exceptions.

This arbitrary distinction, according to Human Rights Watch, ignores the fact that incendiary weapons cause severe burns and destructive fires regardless of the mechanism used to launch them.

Have they been used before?

White phosphorus was used most frequently during World War II in military formulations for smoke screens, marker shells, incendiaries, hand grenades, smoke markers, colored flares, and tracer bullets.

Over the past fifteen years, Human Rights Watch has documented the use of incendiary weapons in Afghanistan, Gaza, Iraq, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen.

Thus, during the battle of Fallujah in November 2004, which pitted US troops against the Iraqi insurgency, this type of weaponry was used by US forces.

US mortars loaded with white phosphorous were fired at the Taliban in Afghanistan in an attack in October 2008. For its part, Israel used white phosphorous in Gaza in a military operation in January 2009 against Hamas positions.

Russia used this chemical in the Syrian city of Aleppo in aerial bombardment during the civil conflict in 2016.

In the same conflict, Russian military sources accused the United States of using white phosphorous in an aerial bombardment of Daesh positions in Syria in September 2018, which was denied by the Americans.

Turkey was also accused of using phosphorus against the Kurdish population in October 2019. According to the Kurdish Red Cross, doctors at a hospital had treated six civilian and military patients for suspected burns.

Saudi Arabia used it in Yemen in 2016, according to the Washington Post. US officials had confirmed to the US media that the US government had sold white phosphorus to Saudi Arabia, but did not indicate when or how much.