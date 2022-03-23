What are the price levels to watch?

Bitcoin (BTC) threatened a major pullback overnight on March 23, as the weekly highs saw their first test.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

BTC misses a “very bullish” daily close

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the BTC/USD pair fell from a high of $43,337 to lows of $41,779 on Bitstamp before recovering.

At the time of writing, the pair was trading around $42,300, still $1,000 off the highs.

The excitement had been on full display Tuesday thanks to growing publicity centered around the apparent purchase of $3 billion worth of BTC by the Terra blockchain protocol.

According to co-founder Do Kwon, the bulk of the funds, which were to be used to back Terra’s new stablecoin TerraUSD (UST), had yet to be purchased, leaving room for further possible contractions in BTC price.

However, The mood cooled in the markets overnight, with bitcoin losing what would have been a “very bullish” daily close by around $200.

#bitcoin closing the Daily candle above $42.6k would be very bullish — Matthew Hyland (@MatthewHyland_) March 22, 2022

Bitcoin daily candle close above $42,600 would be very bullish

Analyst Matthew Hyland is confident that the “tide is turning” for bitcoin. However, among other things, pointed a breakout attempt of the daily relative strength index (RSI) of bitcoin.

Its downward trend, he noted, had been in effect even before November’s all-time high.

BTC/USD pair chart with RSI noted. Source: Matthew Hyland/Twitter

For his part, the trader Credible Crypto highlighted that the similar level of $42,500 was important to break above.

“The $42,500 level has been broken. Now I want to see this level established as support, if it is a true breakout,” wrote in a twitter update on day.

“I mean, the move to the upside should continue and we want to see a consolidation above this level. Let’s see what happens in the next few days.”

The European Central Bank sees a new record in its balance sheet

At the macroeconomic level, the news that Thailand has decided on cryptocurrencies for payments has contributed to aggravating the mood in Asia, while in Europe, the balance sheet of the European Central Bank (ECB) has hit a record high.

Now with more than 8.7 billion euros (USD 9.59 billion), the market commentator Holger Zschaepitz began to wonder if “the sky is the limit” for ECB asset purchases.

“Only the sky is the limit? The ECB’s balance sheet has reached a new all-time high of over €8.7 trillion. Total assets have risen another €13 billion as the ECB continues to buy bonds despite have reached a record level,” summarized on Wednesday next to a chart from Bloomberg Terminal.

“Inflation in the eurozone. The balance is now equivalent to 82% of the eurozone’s GDP, compared to 37% for the Fed and 136% for the BoJ.”

ECB balance sheet graph. Source: Holger Zschaepitz/Twitter

As Cointelegraph reported, The US Federal Reserve plans to stop its asset purchases and start shrinking its balance sheet in the future.

