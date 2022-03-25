What are the Pro controls and why are they better than the normal ones?

Controllers for Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One and even Xbox 360 there are many, in fact every year companies launch different versions of the same command but with varied customizations, designs, models and even with some different function between them. In this article we will talk about the Pro controllers and why they are better than normal or traditionalwhich usually come in the package with the console.
Pro Controller Features
The Pro controllers are packed with features that really put you in complete control of the console, with the basics and more you need when gaming right at your fingertips. We have already talked in we are xbox of different Pro controls, with different price ranges, different manufacturers, but they have things in common, and one of them, perhaps the most important, is the possibility of programming buttons.
Some remotes have two buttons that you can use to program buttons and create profiles, some even allow you to create up to 6 different profiles so that the buttons execute different actions depending on which games. As we have mentioned before, you can create a profile for racing games, another profile for fighting games, another for adventure games, another for sports games, etc.
Another important function of the Pro controllers is that of share video clips and images on social networks of your games on your Xbox, it’s a great feature to get closer to your subscribers if you’re someone who streams their games. It is normal that in social networks like Twitter you find screenshots or videos with the label #XboxShare and this is the function of that button, it may not seem like much, but it is a very good way to make yourself known on networks.
control in your hands
When we affirm this it is because it is a reality, with the Pro controllers you have control of the console in your hands, but not only that of the console, and many of them have a 3.5mm audio output so you can connect your gaming headsets or your traditional headphones. But in addition to this you have at your disposal a switch or dial so you can adjust the volume of your headphonesyou can raise or lower it as you please.
In addition, the vast majority of Pro controllers It also has the possibility of muting the microphone of the headphones, you won’t need to take your hands off the controller to deactivate the mic if you’re providing private information while playing or just want to deactivate it because you won’t be using it. Some headphones disable the mic when you turn it up, with a Pro controller this won’t be necessary.
best gaming experience
The gaming experience is everything, if you can improve it with a Pro controller, do it, you will thank us, and that is, one of the additions of these controls are the double vibration motors, which have a much better immersive feel than the PlayStation controllers of a few years ago. When you are playing Formula 1 or motorcycle games, when you come across an obstacle, the controller will respond with a vibration that you can adjust between high, medium or low level, and this with a good 27-inch curved monitor is a gift to our senses.
Something that also greatly improves the gaming experience are the buttons, these controls usually have textured buttons to improve gripnot only in the main buttons, but also in the sticks and triggers, in addition this type of controls have anti-friction rings on sticksthis so you can rotate them 360 ° without problem, in addition the triggers have a sensitivity adjustment so you can get an advantage in games where you need a quick reaction.
An ergonomic design friendly to your hands
When we are occasional gamers, it may be that we do not need a Pro controller because playing video games is something to pass the time, but when playing with your Xbox is part of your day to day because you like it, because you have fun or even monetize with it, you need of Pro controls so you can play for several hours comfortably and for this it is necessary that they have a ergonomic design on its handle, and not only diamond texture, but also have a breathable design so your hands stay dry.
And this is the case of Turtle Beach Recon Controller that has a refreshing grip for your hands, you can spend several hours streaming and playing games and your hands will stay dry, in addition to have all the functionalities and features that we already mentioned in this article. And in addition to this, it has good versatility as it is compatible with the Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One, It is available on Amazon for 60 euroswe hope that this article has helped you to know why a Pro controller is better than a normal one.
Last update on 2022-02-18. Prices and availability may differ from those published.SomosXbox may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.
