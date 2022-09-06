What are the public holidays in the United States during September 2022?

Planning the agenda is important and more when taking into account the calendar of holidays that 2022 has for the United States. There are 12 holidays in which you can rest, although it must be emphasized that not all holidays are days off.

A clear example is Groundhog Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween, and Valentine’s Day, where even festivals take place, but they are not marked as mandatory holidays.

An interesting fact about the festivities in the North American country is that, due to the cultural diversity that exists, they are not always on the same date and there are some that are only celebrated in some states, depending on the customs of their residents. There are places where important days for Latinos are commemorated, others where dates for Americans stand out, and yet another group where both are combined.

For example, Holy Week days are celebrated in states with a strong Catholic tradition such as Texas, or Kamehameha Day, which is only commemorated in Hawaii; while Sewards Day is celebrated in Alaska.

In addition, some dates vary each year, such is the case of Labor Day, which is celebrated on the first Monday of September, regardless of the day; Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, which in 2022 will fall on the 24th of the month.

Holiday calendar 2022 in USA

Saturday January 1 – New Year

Monday, January 17 – Martin Luther King Day

Monday, February 21 – President’s Day

Monday, May 30 – Memorial Day

Monday July 4 – Independence Day

Monday, September 5 – Labor Day

Monday, October 10 – Columbus Day

Friday, November 11 – Veterans Day

Thursday, November 24 – Thanksgiving Day

Sunday December 25 – Christmas

Monday, December 26 – Christmas Holiday

Saturday December 31 – New Year’s Eve

