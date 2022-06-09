What are the real names of the stars?

To achieve fame, some artists decide to create a new identity. Sometimes because they don’t like their birth namewhether they’re being asked to pick one that’s easier to remember, or because one of their namesakes is already famous, there are plenty of reasons why these stars change their name.

Kit Harington

Born Christopher Catesby Harington, the famous Jon Snow decided to keep Kit, which is actually the nickname his family gave him since he was little. So much so that he admitted that until he was 11 years old, he was convinced that it was his first name!

brad pitt

The actor’s birth name is William Bradley Pitt. For more convenience, he chose to shorten his middle name and keep only that one!

Elton John

It’s true that Elton John, it still slaps more than Reginald Kenneth Dwight. The singer chose this pseudonym in reference to two other artists: Elton Dean, a musician, and Long John Baldry.

Julien Courbet

At the beginning of his career, his name was Frédéric, but another radio presenter where he worked had the same first name. So to avoid confusing them, he changed to Julien and has since made the change legal.

Louise Bourgoin

Born Ariane Bourgoin, the French actress made her debut on Canal +’s Grand Journal. Problem: Ariane Massenet was already working there. The production then advised her to change her first name, and she chose the one she intended to give to her daughter: Louise.

Bruno Mars

The singer is actually called Peter Gene Hernandez, but his father always nicknamed him Bruno. So since the record companies were trying to catalog him in the latin music because of his background, he decided to keep the nickname and change his surname.

Miley Cyrus

As if the fictional double identity ofHannah Montana was not enough for him, Miley Cyrus is actually called Destiny! Miley is the nickname her family gave her when she was a child, because of her permanent smile, derived from “Smiley”.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore Julie Anne Smith was born, but there was a problem: another actress registered with the actors’ union already bore that name. She therefore decided to contract her two first names, and thus go from Julie Anne to Julianne… But another actress was also called Julianne Smith! She then decided to take her father’s middle name: Moore.

Nina Dobrev

The star actress of the series Vampire Diaries is of Bulgarian descent and his birth name might have been difficult for the American public to remember: Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva. So she chose to shorten it to make it easier to remember and pronounce.

Mindy Kaling

The American actress of Indian origin was born Vera Mindy Chokalingamin reference to a TV series named Mork & Mindy. To make a place for herself first on the small screen and then on the big screen, the actress chose to keep her middle name and shorten her last name.

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel, it marks the spirits. Mark Sinclair is immediately less badass. The actor changed his name long before becoming an actor, when he was a bouncer at a New York nightclub.

Tina Fey

The actress of Greek origin chose to shorten her middle name in order to make a name for herself among comedians. Born Elizabeth Stamatina Feyshe chose to keep only Tina.

