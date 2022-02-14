what are the recovery times

UPDATE 19.40 – During the day came the news about the muscular problems that have hit Politano And Lobotkaa bad tile for the Naples engaged in the championship fight and also in the Europa League against Barcelona.

Many are wondering how long Spalletti will have to give up the two players. Well, according to what is reported by the online edition of the Corriere dello Sport, for both Lobotka and Politano the stop should be around 10-15 days.

11.51 am – Matteo Politano And Stanislav Lobotka they came out battered from Saturday’s match againstInterdrew 1-1 thanks to goals from captain Insigne and Edin Dzeko.

This morning, the striker and midfielder underwent further checks, as evidenced by the press release issued by SSC Napoli on its official website:

Napoli Politano injury

“In the morning Matteo Politano underwent clinical and instrumental examinations which revealed a elongation of the soleus muscle of the right leg. You also test for Stanislav Lobotkathe results of which highlighted a low-grade lesion of the hamstring of the right thigh. The players have already started the rehabilitation process “.

At this point, it is very difficult for the two to be called up for Thursday’s match against Barcelona.