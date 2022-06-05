what are the releases not to miss in June 2022 on the streaming platform?

“Miss Marvel”, season 1 – June 8

1 new episode every Wednesday

Summary: Kamala is an American teenager of Muslim faith who struggles to find her place. When she discovers superpowers similar to those of her heroes, she thinks everything will work out.

With: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh.

“Love, Victor”, season 3 – June 15

Summary: For this final season, Victor continues his introspection in order to discern who and with whom he wants to be. But the end of her schooling at Creekwood will not come without a new set of problems.

With: Michael Cimino (II), Anthony Turpel, Rachel Hilson.

“Only Murders in the building”, season 2 – June 28

1 new episode every Tuesday

Summary: Charles, Olive and Mabel try to unmask Bunny’s killer. But when they are publicly implicated in this affair, the trio despite themselves becomes the subject of a competing podcast.

Starring: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Shot.

“Baymax! (series) – June 29

Summary: Baymax, the nice robot introduced in the movie “The New Heroes” (2014), has his own spin-off. We follow the adorable inflatable companion working as a nurse in San Fransokyo.

With (French voices): Kyan Khojandi, Maxime Baudouin, Magali Rosenzweig.

But also :

July, 1st

Mayans MC – season 3 (series)

Son of Zorn (series)

Abbott Elementary – season 1 (series)

Chain of Command – season 1 (documentary series)

June 2

The Orville: New Horizons – season 3 (series)

June 3

Hollywood Stargirl (2022) (movie)

Fire Island (2022) (movie)

Copycat (1995) (movie)

Electra (2005) (movie)

Deviled (2000) (movie)

I See Only You (2017) (movie)

Thoroughbred: The Legend of Seabiscuit (2003) (movie)

June 8

Pose – seasons 1 and 2 (series)

Big Sky – season 2b (series)

Touch – seasons 1 and 2 (series)

The Muppet Babies – season 2 (kids)

Egypt seen from the sky (documentary series)

Love and Other Delights (series)

The Opera (series)

June 10

Sommersby (1993) (movie)

Way Beyond Infinity – season 1 (series)

The Binge (2020) (movie)

A Cure of Wellness (2017) (movie)

High Voltige (1999) (movie)

The Big Chill (1977) (movie)

Plan B (2021) (movie)

June 15

American Crime Story – seasons 1 and 2 (series)

Start all over again – season 1 (show)

America’s Funniest Home Videos: The Animals (Show)

Strategy of dictators – season 1 (documentary series)

TOTS – seasons 1 and 2 (kids)

Muscular works – season 1 (show)

June 17

Secret Wounds (1993) (movie)

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1999)

The Right to Kill (1996)

The Girl Next Door (2004) (movie)

Meet The Spartans (2008) (movie)

Ahoy Pirates (kids)

Lola collection… (kids)

Charlie &… collection (kids)

The Egg Band (kids)

Giggle Wiggle (kids)

Mona & Sketch (kids)

The mail train (kids)

Stitches (kids)

Rocco (kids)

Dino & egg hunt (kids)

A snail trail (kids)

Songs & nursery rhymes (kids)

Toto’s kindergarten (kids)

The club of the little ones (kids)

What a beautiful day (kids)

In Search of Derrick Thomas (2015) (documentary)

Mighty Ruthie (2016) (documentary)

Bad Boys (2014) (documentary)

Lolo (2012) (documentary)

June 22

October Road: A New Beginning – Seasons 1 and 2 (series)

America Inside Out with Katie Couric (documentary series)

Baymax and the new heroes – season 3 (kids)

Have You Seen This Man? (documentary series)

A strange sheriff – seasons 1 to 4 (series)

Space Chickens – season 1 (kids)

June 24

Aloha (2015) (movie)

Trevor: The Musical (2022) (movie)

Rise: The True Story of the Antetokounmpo (2022) (film)

Backstory: Serena vs. The Umpire (2019) (documentary)

Mack Wrestles (2019) (documentary)

Lion Kingdom (documentary series)

Pat XO (2013) (documentary)

The Price of Gold (2012) (documentary)

This was the Xfi (2017) (documentary)

The Sunchaser (1996) (movie)

Punisher (1989) (movie)

June 29

Daredevil – seasons 1 to 3 (series)

Iron Fist – seasons 1 and 2 (series)

Jessica Jones – seasons 1 to 3 (series)

Superstar – season 1 (show)