What are the requirements to travel to the United States in times of covid-19?

Last December, the Covid pandemic prevented Teresa Sánchez, who lives in Mexico City, from traveling to California to spend Christmas with her family, as she has been doing for years.

The massive immunization campaign that began several months ago in the Mexican capital gave him hope that this year would be different. Teresa received the Russian Sputnik vaccine last summer and began making plans to travel to the United States.

Now he has learned, with great regret, that the US government does not accept this vaccine to authorize entry into the country because it is not included in the list approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). “I feel very disappointed because I won’t see my sister or my nephews again,” she said.

So far, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), only six vaccines have been approved by the WHO: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Sinopharm. Those that have not yet been approved and are under review include Sputnik V, China’s CanSino, and Cuba’s Abdala, Soberana 02, and Soberana Plus.

Millions of Latin Americans have been affected by this decision, as reported by the NBC News network.

Russian and Chinese vaccines

In Mexico, the government has inoculated a large part of its population with the Russian and Chinese vaccines. According to the Russian news agency, Tass, the country received 19.1 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine.

For its part, Venezuela has used, above all, the Cuban and Russian vaccines. And in Cuba, the entire population has been inoculated with the vaccines manufactured on the island.

Given the frustration that has arisen among millions of people who will not be able to travel to the United States, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said a few weeks ago at a press conference that “the WHO must act correctly, without ideological or political tendencies. sticking to science.

To enter the United States, travelers need to prove that they have been inoculated with one of the WHO-approved vaccines. They also have to show negative tests for the coronavirus, taken three days before their flight. Those under 18 years of age are exempt from proof of vaccination, but must show that they had a negative covid test result 24 hours before boarding their flight.