At the moment everything seems aligned to close the very high this year for the stock markets. How to regulate in this last part?

When a trend is in progress, the obligatory behavior is to follow the dynamics without opposing them, rather by following them. How to do it from now on? What are the reversal points for equity markets continuing their rally?

We will analyze the state of the sites in the next paragraphs and then define our operational strategy.

At 6:29 pm on the trading day of December 27th, the leading stock lists reported the following prices:

Dax Future

15,937

Eurostoxx Future

4,294

Ftse Eb Future

27,325

S&P 500 Index

4,787.92.

The annual fractal for the year 2021 and what happened

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to 23 December.

What were we waiting for this week?

Minimum on Monday and maximum on Thursday. For the moment, the forecast remains confirmed by the price trend.

What are the reversal points for equity markets continuing their rally?

Dax Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on December 29th below 15,818. Lasting reductions only with a weekly close of less than 15,046.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on December 29th below 4,269. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 4,026.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on December 29th below 27.110. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,315.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on December 29th below 4,733. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,531.

In light of this data just indicated which multidays trading position should you continue to hold?

Long on the indexes analyzed in progress since the opening opening on 23 December.

How could Wednesday’s trading day be played out?

Bullish side phase for most of the day.