What are the rules of horror movies and how to break them

The horror movie formula seems simple: a group of students or a family, a cabin in the woods, a bunch of ghosts or a guy with an axe, and half a dozen gruesome deaths. But ingredients like these are not enough. Carl Gottlieb, screenwriter of Shark (1975) said:

“A moment of shock in a horror movie it’s like the punch line of a joke. It has to be built with care to make it work.”

Gottlieb knows this well. He had worked as a comedy writer on series and television shows before rewriting the script for Shark written by Peter Benchley, who had adapted his own novel.

To build that moment of shock in horror movies, screenwriters and filmmakers follow a series of rules that are not set by film schools or self-proclaimed script authorities. Rules, in many cases, present in the Gothic literature of the 19th century that the cinema welcomed and adapted to the nature of moving images.

We will recall these rules before presenting a series of articles on horror movies with one common denominator: horror happens in daylight and often in summer.

THE RULES OF HORROR FILM

Before continuing, it is worth remembering that there are different types of terror. Stephen King defined them like this (2014):

«The three types of terror: DISGUST it is the vision of a severed head rolling down the stairs; It’s when the lights go out and something green and slimy splatters on your arm. THE HORROR it is the unnatural, the spiders the size of bears, the dead waking up and walking; It’s when the lights go out and something with claws grabs you by the arm. And the last and worst: THE HORROR, when you get home and notice that everything you have has been taken from you and replaced by an exact double; It’s when the lights go out and you feel something behind you, you hear it, you feel its breath against your ear, but when you turn around there’s nothing there.”

These types of terror share common rules, although with nuances, as we will see.

THE FORMULA OF THE TWO STORIES

It is a still accepted classical convention that the script of a horror movie contains two stories. Val Lewton, RKO producer in charge of the panther woman (1942) and I walked with a zombie (1943), and screenwriter of other B-series productions, put it like this:

“No deformed faces. A love story with normal people. Three scenes of horror suggested. A scene of violence.

Today, horror movies generally include more than one scene of violence, but the basis of the formula remains.

The story of love or family or friendship is part of ordinary life that will gradually be dismantled by disturbing moments (the suggested terror) until violence breaks out.

The real story can occupy a good part at the beginning of the film or be very brief.

The terror of DISGUST and that of HORROR soon invade reality (zombies, ferocious creatures, murderers with axes…).

Sometimes the monster kills in the opening scene: little Michael Miers with the knife in his hand. Halloween or the ravenous creature in Shark.

In this way, it seeks to impact the public before the romantic or family or friendship story takes place. It is a hook in the manner of the introductory scenes of sagas like james-bond either Indiana Jones.

Even today, the first scene of violence is often followed by others.

In any case, the story of normal people is part of the structure of horror and forces the writers to emphasize the drama. (RKO’s horror productions continue to function as dramas with haunting atmospheres.)

The horror story creates a growing unease minute by minute (The Devil’s Seed, The Shining, The Ring) or comes suddenly (The night of the Living Dead) and keeps the public in constant panic.

Normal history is not necessarily related to a realistic scenario of our days. By dint of seeing a Gothic house, it is as familiar to us as a protected dwelling.

And what about realism in the ships in space horror? The interiors are often reminiscent of the engine rooms of ships seen in other films: darkness, pipes, cables and grime. His workers wear vulgar work overalls: they are ordinary people.

HOW MUCH TERROR CAN THE PUBLIC TAKE

Val Lewton includes a caveat in the RKO horror formula:

“Terror is a feeling that cannot be sustained for long because it risks being laughable.”

We find proof of how laughable terror is in certain productions of disgust and HORROR that accumulates atrocious and absurd deaths that make the public laugh. (More than anything, for relief). Of course the producers, writers and directors of these productions are aware of the effects, but a psychological horror film should not have laughable effects.

ORDINARY PEOPLE

In a fantasy story, the protagonist is a real character who encounters the fantastic (Alice in Wonderland) or a fantasy character who collides with the real world (Edward Scissorhands).

In a horror story the protagonists are real characters invaded by the fantastic or extraordinary.

These protagonists are ordinary, vulnerable people with worldly problems: middle-class families, nurses, students, office workers, teachers…

Stories disturb us more when they are carried out by characters that remind us of ourselves or those we love.

Stephen King remembers in as i write that the crew of Alien They talk at the beginning of the film about the work they have in hand and with reluctance about how much money they will earn for the expedition.

Of course, executives in Manhattan will talk about how much money they will make from their deals, but their amounts are rare. however, the public cannot identify with the wealthy businessmen or the aristocracy or the drug lords. The upper class characters downton abbey they may be victims of their heirs (in stories like those of Agatha Christie), but not of evil spirits. In British mansions the victims are the nanny, the cook or the lady-in-waiting: ordinary people.

The public also cannot identify with a group of hardened soldiers or mercenaries as in Predator, although this saga is not lacking in tension.

It is not enough that the characters are ordinary people for the public to feel fear. It is necessary for the public to know the characters well: their fears, flaws, weaknesses, obsessions, frustrations, desires…

scream It begins with the death of an unknown character played by a well-known actress: Drew Barrymore. If an unknown actress had been the first victim, the impact on the public would have been less or even null, as it happens with the victims of the upper class that open the episodes of series like CSI (Las Vegas).

Sometimes the protagonists of terror are serial killers. It happens frequently with disgust, like in the Freddy Krueger movies. But we rarely get involved with the ordinary people who are the victims of these killers. We are witnessing a succession of flashy crimes that only causes disgust or disgust to the most sensitive people.

ISOLATE THE CHARACTERS

The characters may work in a gothic house in the country or vacation in an RV or live in a New York apartment building, like Mia Farrow in The seed of the devil. In any case, the characters feel physically or emotionally isolated, so they do not find help or emotional support.

The family unit of The glow it breaks because the gigantic hotel keeps them isolated. There is not room for so many ghosts in a VPO.

HIDE THE MONSTER

In The night of the timesstory within The Cthulhu Mythos, Lovecraft spends two pages describing a monster from another dimension made up of two tentacles ending in claws and one tentacle ending in a yellow head with three large eyes and eight antennae. The description of the monster is vivid, but the depiction of the monster would not elicit the same revulsion on screen that the protagonist feels. We check it by looking Doctor Strange in the Multiverses of Madnessin which there are monsters inspired by Lovecraft.

For this, horror films prefer to hide the monster or the deranged murderer and show their work: the marks on the wall, the footprints, the corpses in its path…

Ridley Scott puts it this way:

“If you show the monster too many times you get used to it, and you should never get used to it, ever. That has always been my thesis.”

When the monster is not shown you can play with the sound (footsteps, creaks, something that falls, breathing), moving shadows… Jordan Peele says:

“The public imagination will make a better, more personalized version of horror than you can paint. Something like The Blair Witch Project89 minutes of people running through the woods and one minute of a guy standing on a corner.”

That the imagination creates horrors we see daily. A person who cares for a sick old man starts a WhatsApp like this:

I have to tell you something

[escribiendo…]

[escribiendo…]»

And you can think: «His mother/uncle/grandfather has died». Then maybe he will surprise us like this: «I have sold the apartment I had with my ex and I want to celebrate it with you».

If you’ve been waiting for your partner for an hour and a half and read on Twitter that a deadly accident has created a traffic jam on the highway, it’s not uncommon to think the worst.

THE REVERSAL OF THE LAWS OF NATURE

Inversion is a basic mechanism in horror writing often present in disgust and HORROR.

Investment suggests to the public the possibility that the protagonists suffer actions that, in general, the human species applies to other species: electrocution, slow bleeding, overcrowding, confinement, dismemberment, end up serving as live food…

So that the human species goes from being a hunter to being a victim. We see this clearly in stories where people are attacked by ravenous animals. But these tortures can be applied by other people as the saga shows. SAW.

Note that it is not death that causes panic but pain. If the hero dies in an action movie, we may be saddened, but it is likely that we have never previously feared for his life.

THE TONE

We all know those videos with music and placid images that end with a sinister girl and a bloodcurdling scream. It is not really the girl that is frightening, but the unexpectedness of her appearance. It’s a cheap trick, just like the cat jumping down a dark hallway on Sunday TV movies.

Terror needs to create an atmosphere that makes the public believe that behind every door awaits an atrocious death. (By contrast, a joke fits in a 10-second clip).

BREAK THE RULES AND TOPICS

Today, when a young woman walks down a long corridor in the middle of the night, we are prepared to witness her death or a cat jump out before her eyes. For this reason, writers and directors break the topics so that the public is not alert.

An example is terror in broad daylight. Rarely do the public expect something bad to happen on a summer Sunday by the lake. It’s not uncommon for sunlight horror movies to live on in memory with titles like The Birds, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Devil on Wheels, Who Can Kill a Child?, The Hills Have Eyes or Midsommar, among others.

Some of the films mentioned above will be analyzed in a series of articles dedicated to terror in broad daylight.